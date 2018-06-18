Dominican Republic elected to UN Security Council

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, June 18, 2018

UNITED NATIONS (CMC) â In a single round of voting on Friday, the United Nations General Assembly elected the Dominican Republic among five new non-permanent Members of the Security Council, which will each serve two-year terms on the body that sets the UNâs whole peace and security...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
St Vincent pushes for seat on UN Security Council

Venezuela bid gains backing

Backing Australia and Finland: The Caribbean at One

Backing Australia and Finland: The Caribbean at One

CARICOM Secretary General says Caribbean supports South Korea on Security Council seat

Serve Caricom's interest; not some other country's

St Vincent's bold bid for UN Security Council seat



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BHW: Don’t Deface Property To Save Space

UPDATE: Curfew in Cassava Piece extended

Jamaican talent and the World Cup

Strawberry Hill's second coming

Powerful theme song today

LKJ slowing down

Ernie, Monty for charity

SPORTS more
Rampant Windies crush Sri Lanka for series lead

Video/Results: Ferry Reach Powerboat Racing

Bermuda YAO Baseball: Orioles & Cubs Win

BVA Crap Shoot Beach Tournament Results

Tuff Dogs continue to bite

Sri Lanka Needs 277 More

Mohammed, King lift tennis titles

POLITICS more
US blames Canada for G7 fiasco, says Trudeau 'stabbed us in the back'

Caribbean institute inducts Guyanese/American television host into 'Wall of Fame'

Calls for Iraq election to be rerun after ballot box fire 

Gov't allocates $75m for plastic bottle buy-back scheme

PNP urges members maligned by Manchester MC scandal to take legal action

Minister Walter Roban On Smart Meters

Minister Updates On Cybersecurity Strategy

BUSINESS more
Neon Bermuda Appoints Fellowes, Outerbridge

Sandals show Windies the love

The CSME: A time for reckoning

Volney Barrett — Dedicated his life in the search for truth

Squatters' windfall

Venezuela's street barbers struggle to make ends meet

Cyprus starts work on building 'Europe's biggest' casino

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
US blames Canada for G7 fiasco, says Trudeau 'stabbed us in the back'

Monkey killed on motorway after zoo escape is ninth to flee in five years

Curfews in Cassava Piece, Gregory Park extended

Gregory Park curfew extended

BVA Crap Shoot Beach Tournament Results

BVA Crap Shoot Beach Tournament Results

UPDATE: Curfew in Cassava Piece extended

RELATED STORIES
St Vincent pushes for seat on UN Security Council

Venezuela bid gains backing

Backing Australia and Finland: The Caribbean at One

Backing Australia and Finland: The Caribbean at One

CARICOM Secretary General says Caribbean supports South Korea on Security Council seat

Serve Caricom's interest; not some other country's

St Vincent's bold bid for UN Security Council seat

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davidson: i strongly recommend cybernetprotection@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

Prostate cancer breakthrough as new drug keeps men with previously 'untreatable' cases alive 
lamuel moore: email dr ozi for you own healing too at droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davidson: i strongly recommend cybernetprotection@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

Prostate cancer breakthrough as new drug keeps men with previously 'untreatable' cases alive 
lamuel moore: email dr ozi for you own healing too at droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com