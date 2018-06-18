Standing and walking meditation

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, June 18, 2018

Ancient practices to restore healthMost meditative postures are sourced from the East, the most popular being the lotus pose. The 'lotus', as it is popularly called, requires some degree of flexibility as the practitioner is required to sit on the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Ancient healing art of Qigong takes root in the Caribbean

The pros and cons of meditation

QIGONG: the art of self-healing

The health benefits of breath control

Jennifer Ellison-Brown: The importance of muscular flexibility

The importance of muscular flexibility

Health Beat: Elements at Brown Chiropractic Wellness Center



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Strawberry Hill's second coming

Powerful theme song today

LKJ slowing down

Ernie, Monty for charity

Brotha George releases his most personal album yet

The Music Diaries | Remembering the great Johnny Ace

Story of the Song | TV, personal interaction lead to immigrant question

SPORTS more
Freitas, Perry fire Police past NE Stars

T&T opens title defence against Leewards

Bascombe leads Cougars title charge

Sandals show Windies the love

MoE, UWI offer teacher training scholarships

Over 100 project managers trained

British Council teams up with Women's Centre Foundation

POLITICS more
Caribbean democracy demands constitutional change

Susan McLean scores a century today

Trinidad, Barbados main culprits frustrating movement of CARICOM skilled workers – Gonsalves

GECOM Chair says corruption will not be condoned under his watch

Radical reform of public sector boards coming - Clarke emphasises bodies' non-allegiance to political parties

Flashback: 2011 court ruling on Little Bay land controversy

Thorne, Gollop win in Guyana

BUSINESS more
Sandals show Windies the love

The CSME: A time for reckoning

Volney Barrett — Dedicated his life in the search for truth

Squatters' windfall

Venezuela's street barbers struggle to make ends meet

Cyprus starts work on building 'Europe's biggest' casino

No more flights from Sri Lanka's Chinese-built second airport

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Freitas, Perry fire Police past NE Stars

Untrained children and gangs in the education system

Photo: LAW ENFORCEMENT TORCH RUN

Substances with a toxic effect on the liver

Counterfeit drug threat

Apple cider vinegar: Is it just a fad?

Injured retired cop also benefits

RELATED STORIES
Ancient healing art of Qigong takes root in the Caribbean

The pros and cons of meditation

QIGONG: the art of self-healing

The health benefits of breath control

Jennifer Ellison-Brown: The importance of muscular flexibility

The importance of muscular flexibility

Health Beat: Elements at Brown Chiropractic Wellness Center

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davidson: i strongly recommend cybernetprotection@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

Prostate cancer breakthrough as new drug keeps men with previously 'untreatable' cases alive 
lamuel moore: email dr ozi for you own healing too at droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davidson: i strongly recommend cybernetprotection@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

Prostate cancer breakthrough as new drug keeps men with previously 'untreatable' cases alive 
lamuel moore: email dr ozi for you own healing too at droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com