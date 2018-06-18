Rosewood Bermuda Unveils $25M Renovations

Bernews - Saturday, June 18, 2018

Rosewood Bermuda has unveiled a comprehensive renovation, including 88 elevated guestrooms, a redesigned lobby, and more. Last year the owners...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Rosewood Bermuda Unveils $25M Renovations

Rosewood to close for three-month renovation

Rosewood Resort To Close For $25M Renovation

Rosewood Resort To Close For $25M Renovation

Bascome: Hotel Sale Is “Another Milestone”

Gencom Purchases Rosewood Tucker’s Point

Gencom Purchases Rosewood Tucker’s Point



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Triple Book Signing With Sisters On June 14th

Sebastian Braham set to touch lives

Hola, Miss Portland

Stacy Ann Nelson is Miss St Catherine

Lawyers yet to meet with Mavado

Korea-Jamaica Friendship month launched

Cosmic Rotation hits the mark

SPORTS more
Rawlins Helps Sussex Seconds To Victory

Results: Bermuda U19 & BAC Women In Blue Win

Rawlins Helps Sussex Seconds To Victory

Results: Bermuda U19 & BAC Women In Blue Win

Sport Scoreboard, June 9, 2018

Local umpires head overseas

Devonshire continue unbeaten charge

POLITICS more
Dickinson is more than just a number for PLP

Im not bipolar, Im schizophrenic, jokes Chief Justice

Kawaley defends independence of judiciary

Turkish presidential candidate runs campaign from jail

Political ombudsman praises Kiwanians for volunteerism

Senate passes MOCA Bill with new amendments

Preserving our lifestyle

BUSINESS more
Rosewood Bermuda Unveils $25M Renovations

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting June 9

Start out by taking care of budget basics

Somers Ltd May 2018 Share Repurchases

Arch Capital Expanding In Ireland Due To Brexit

Somers Ltd May 2018 Share Repurchases

Petrojam responds to corruption claims

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Lawyers yet to meet with Mavado

France 'flooded' with cocaine as traffickers exploit 'back door to Europe'

Horseshoe Bay victim named

Police find guns at T&T mosque

Senate passes MOCA Bill with new amendments

Over two years in jail for gun, ammo and weed

Wi Bowlers Set-up Exciting 4th Day

RELATED STORIES
Rosewood Bermuda Unveils $25M Renovations

Rosewood to close for three-month renovation

Rosewood Resort To Close For $25M Renovation

Rosewood Resort To Close For $25M Renovation

Bascome: Hotel Sale Is “Another Milestone”

Gencom Purchases Rosewood Tucker’s Point

Gencom Purchases Rosewood Tucker’s Point

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davidson: i strongly recommend cybernetprotection@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

Prostate cancer breakthrough as new drug keeps men with previously 'untreatable' cases alive 
lamuel moore: email dr ozi for you own healing too at droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Mark: I'm Mark, I was #diagnosed of #HIV in 2015, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My #CD4 was 77 and viral load was 112,450. I saw a website of...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
vorm daniels: if you need to remove tax lien, old payment record, improve your credit score and remove blemishes from your credit report , i'll recommend Q U A D H A C K E D @ G M A I L . C O M ,cos i can...

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davidson: i strongly recommend cybernetprotection@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

Prostate cancer breakthrough as new drug keeps men with previously 'untreatable' cases alive 
lamuel moore: email dr ozi for you own healing too at droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com