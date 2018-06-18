South American Games… Baird resets national record as Guyana cop five medals

Kaieteur News - Saturday, June 18, 2018

Leslain Baird set a new national record of 79 meters en route to earning a silver medal in the Javelin throw event on Thursday at the South American Games being held in Cochabamba, Bolivia. He was tied for second with Argentinaâs Braian Toledo with the winner from Colombia, Arley Ibarguen...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Allicock and ‘Superman’ Lewis settle for South America Games bronze medals

Allicock and ‘Superman’ Lewis reach South America Games semi-finals

Guyana Women’s Table tennis team advance to quarterfinals of Team events in Bolivia

AAG opens season with developmental meet

The Blue-grey Tanager [Thraupis episcopus]

12th Annual North American Regional Bench Press Championships…Nairianjan ‘The Golden One’ Singh powers to silver and bronze medals

Baird breaks 28-year-old National Javelin Record



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Horsford, Murray and Joseph vie for title honours

Jamaican designer's dress goes to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

'Sprinter' storyline to defy stereotypes

If you continue to burn up the herbs ...

Jamaican designer's dress - goes to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Warrior King Day plans in effect - for Jamaica

Jamaica has enough football talent, says Whitmore

SPORTS more
Belize City primary schools football playoffs begin Friday at the MCC

Wi Bowlers Set-up Exciting 4th Day

Cuba topples T&T in straight sets

Lewis eases into top five in T20s

Horsford, Murray and Joseph vie for title honours

WASA ‘A’ spanks WASA ‘B’ 9-0 in East t-tennis

Pauseforacoors cruises home in feature event

POLITICS more
Govt owns piece of Express, TV6

Guyana’s pathetic state of journalism

Chief Justice dismisses PPP challenge to GECOM Chairman appointment

Franklyn: A rush job for friends

Former Jamaica PM wants 'serious face to face consultation' on CSME

Senate approves MOCA Bill

Health Minister’s Statement On Sugar Tax

BUSINESS more
Govt owns piece of Express, TV6

Small businesses need funding

First Citizens ends higher at $34.99

Govt., citizenry will help fashion national interpretation of local content – Harmon …Meanwhile, ExxonMobil continues to apply its...

Sport business ‘untapped’

Former Jamaica PM wants 'serious face to face consultation' on CSME

Finance Minister reiterates ‘brighter day’ ahead for Trinidad and Tobago

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Wi Bowlers Set-up Exciting 4th Day

Horsford, Murray and Joseph vie for title honours

Guyana’s pathetic state of journalism

MILO Football Skills Tournament on today at Police ground

Pre-Father’s Day football competition on tomorrow

GPF ‘B’ Division renders assistance to family of young cyclist Beyonce Ross

Eleven sexual offence cases out of 23 matters presented at Demerara April Assizes – DPP terminates 13 others

RELATED STORIES
Allicock and ‘Superman’ Lewis settle for South America Games bronze medals

Allicock and ‘Superman’ Lewis reach South America Games semi-finals

Guyana Women’s Table tennis team advance to quarterfinals of Team events in Bolivia

AAG opens season with developmental meet

The Blue-grey Tanager [Thraupis episcopus]

12th Annual North American Regional Bench Press Championships…Nairianjan ‘The Golden One’ Singh powers to silver and bronze medals

Baird breaks 28-year-old National Javelin Record

RECENT COMMENTS
Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davidson: i strongly recommend cybernetprotection@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

Prostate cancer breakthrough as new drug keeps men with previously 'untreatable' cases alive 
lamuel moore: email dr ozi for you own healing too at droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
willson care: Thanks to dr.ezomo for his good work I never believe that ALS has cure, I was ALS over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how dr.ezomo cure ALS and herpes disease but when I saw it i...

RECENT COMMENTS
Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Antigua & Barbuda signs Airbnb agreement
Kaite Russell: Hi everyone, I came across this amazing hacker online called Kenny Blackhat and he did an amazing work on my husband's iphone X after I had the feeling of him cheating on me with a friend of mine....

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
davidson: i strongly recommend cybernetprotection@gmail.com, last year he helped me spy on my wife when he was cheating of me, he served as a personal investigator to me by helping me spy on my wife's phone...

GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

Prostate cancer breakthrough as new drug keeps men with previously 'untreatable' cases alive 
lamuel moore: email dr ozi for you own healing too at droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
willson care: Thanks to dr.ezomo for his good work I never believe that ALS has cure, I was ALS over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how dr.ezomo cure ALS and herpes disease but when I saw it i...