Putin warns against Third World War in TV call-in show

Telegraph UK - Thursday, June 18, 2018

Putin warns against Third World War in TV call-in show elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles ALL SECTIONS More Live Putin warns against Third World War in TV call-in show 7 June 2018 12:57pm Putin faced questions from the public during his annual call-in show in Moscow Credit: Mikhail...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Putin says 'not possible' Skripals were poisoned with military nerve agent

Russia 'must give answers' after watchdog confirms spy and daughter poisoned with 'high purity' Novichok

Sergei Skripal's mother has no idea he’s in a coma, niece reveals 

Poisoned Russian spy wrote to Putin asking to be pardoned, friend claims

'Western plot to discredit Moscow': How the spy scandal is playing out in Russia

Sergei Skripal: Ministers to be briefed on poisoned Russian spy case in emergency meeting

First picture: The daughter of 'poisoned' Russian spy, fighting for her life in hospital



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Leaders join forces to take on under-11s

Miss Native American USA To Attend Pow Wow

Kolette Easy set to release “Believe”

Trio help out at The Reading Clinic

School turns out to be a great place to volunteer

Classes make Plastic Pledge after exploring impact of pollution on environment

Students shine during What Matters Conference

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, June 7, 2018

Dillas to defend Stroke Play title

Boyles in prime position for Town job

Leaders join forces to take on under-11s

Fishel gets better of cousin Bascome

Garrod clears table five straight times

US far too strong despite Nesbeth stunner

POLITICS more
Leaders join forces to take on under-11s

Video: June 7th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Photos: Young Men Compete In Alpha Beautillion

Live Updates: Two By-Elections Taking Place

Live Updates: Two By-Elections Taking Place

Sectioned patients to get overseas care

Simons hits out at PLP hypocrisy in Senate speech

BUSINESS more
Island attracts Trust restructuring interest

Blockchain used in marine insurance sector

PartnerRe acquires assets of analytics firm

New nail salon puts style at your fingertips

One Communications May Share Repurchase

One Communications May Share Repurchase

PartnerRe Announce Claim Analytics Acquisition

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Drill music gang bragged about moped stabbings on YouTube, court hears

Garage owner who fired shotgun at police officers as he chased them at 100mph is acquitted because he thought they were burglars

Australian police smash through window of burning car to rescue man

Man injured in Corkscrew Hill collision

Murder arrest as churchgoer aged 100 dies after 'horrific' street robbery

Farmer: No foul play on farm

Cutie & Asot, police plotted to destroy me

RELATED STORIES
Putin says 'not possible' Skripals were poisoned with military nerve agent

Russia 'must give answers' after watchdog confirms spy and daughter poisoned with 'high purity' Novichok

Sergei Skripal's mother has no idea he’s in a coma, niece reveals 

Poisoned Russian spy wrote to Putin asking to be pardoned, friend claims

'Western plot to discredit Moscow': How the spy scandal is playing out in Russia

Sergei Skripal: Ministers to be briefed on poisoned Russian spy case in emergency meeting

First picture: The daughter of 'poisoned' Russian spy, fighting for her life in hospital

RECENT COMMENTS
GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

Prostate cancer breakthrough as new drug keeps men with previously 'untreatable' cases alive 
lamuel moore: email dr ozi for you own healing too at droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
willson care: Thanks to dr.ezomo for his good work I never believe that ALS has cure, I was ALS over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how dr.ezomo cure ALS and herpes disease but when I saw it i...

Simone Biles says she too was sexually abused by US gymnast doctor Larry Nassar
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

YASCO Completion Date Uncertain
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

St James man charged with quadruple murder in Westmoreland
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

RECENT COMMENTS
GSAT results ready - Ministry
omario: It was kinda easy

‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

Prostate cancer breakthrough as new drug keeps men with previously 'untreatable' cases alive 
lamuel moore: email dr ozi for you own healing too at droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
willson care: Thanks to dr.ezomo for his good work I never believe that ALS has cure, I was ALS over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how dr.ezomo cure ALS and herpes disease but when I saw it i...

Simone Biles says she too was sexually abused by US gymnast doctor Larry Nassar
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

YASCO Completion Date Uncertain
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

St James man charged with quadruple murder in Westmoreland
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...