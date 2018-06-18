Ex-Anglican now Catholic priest

Nation News - Thursday, June 18, 2018

Â  FORMER ANGLICAN PRIEST Dr Winston Layne is now an ordained minister in the Roman Catholic Church. A packed St Patrickâs Cathedral witnessed âFather Layneâ recite his vows during the ordination...read more

