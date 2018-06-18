Benjamin helps family member for Caribbean Teachers Union C/ships in Bermuda

Kaieteur News - Thursday, June 18, 2018

As the saying goes blood is thicker than water and it runs in the family. Those adages can be used to mean a number of things. But national cycling champion Wilbert Benjamin did not limit his benevolence to outsiders alone but assisted one of his family members also. Benjamin, who represented...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Wilbert Benjamin assists another young cyclist with new bicycle

Benjamin gives new racing cycle to juvenile champion David Hicks

Benjamin continues his benevolence gives wheels to junior female champion

Wilbert Benjamin roll back the years to win Inaugural Mayor’s cup cycle event

Wilbert Benjamin gives Carbon Fibre Wheels and tyres to Romello Crawford

Despite setbacks Wilbert Benjamin still assist locals

Benjamin forced to renovate Sports Store and Gym due to faulty construction



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Gays burn Sizzla

Mavado misses cops' deadline

NY honour for Cristy Barber

'Queen Nanny' visits US Embassy

Music for water in South Sudan

Bermuda Fashion Festival Tickets On Sale

Bermuda Fashion Festival Tickets On Sale

SPORTS more
Honours even at the Oval

Golden Jaguars prepare for CONCACAF Nations League with Brazil training in August

NSC to host Swim Meet for PWD attending Special Schools tomorrow

Malteenoes reintroduces Academy during School vacation

BCB secures Double-Wicket Tournament Sponsorship for Upper Corentyne

BCB provides stipends to National Female Cricketers

Annandale, Diamond Sec eager to go after each other in REO Inter Secondary finals – Regal Sports to assist teams and players

POLITICS more
Caricom countries divided on OAS vote on suspending Venezuela

Holness to address G7 meeting in Canada

Rights group backs Opposition in NIDS fight

Honours even at the Oval

Deadly high seas attack…. Key teenage ‘witness’ charged with murder

Hugo Patt for U.D.P. Leader and P.M.?

Mary Wilson, widow of former Labour prime minister, dies aged 102

BUSINESS more
US denies selling poor quality poultry

Scotia income down by $24m

Petrotrin pays consultants $63m

Advances in Composite and Cross Listed Indices

ExxonMobil has its own definition of Local Content – Brasington

Mia Mottley is developing a social partnership

UK, France, Germany seek exemption from US Iran sanctions

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
9-y-o girl found dead; boy, 13, in custody

Seiveright hits back after fireworks at PAAC over $8.9-m travel bill

Mavado misses cops' deadline

There's a weapon that police could deploy against violent crime - but they're not using it

Man goes berserk, hammers wife and stabs daughter to death, then hangs self

Deadly high seas attack…. Key teenage ‘witness’ charged with murder

Chris Ram says company never worked for ExxonMobil

RELATED STORIES
Wilbert Benjamin assists another young cyclist with new bicycle

Benjamin gives new racing cycle to juvenile champion David Hicks

Benjamin continues his benevolence gives wheels to junior female champion

Wilbert Benjamin roll back the years to win Inaugural Mayor’s cup cycle event

Wilbert Benjamin gives Carbon Fibre Wheels and tyres to Romello Crawford

Despite setbacks Wilbert Benjamin still assist locals

Benjamin forced to renovate Sports Store and Gym due to faulty construction

RECENT COMMENTS
‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

Prostate cancer breakthrough as new drug keeps men with previously 'untreatable' cases alive 
lamuel moore: email dr ozi for you own healing too at droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
willson care: Thanks to dr.ezomo for his good work I never believe that ALS has cure, I was ALS over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how dr.ezomo cure ALS and herpes disease but when I saw it i...

Simone Biles says she too was sexually abused by US gymnast doctor Larry Nassar
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

YASCO Completion Date Uncertain
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

St James man charged with quadruple murder in Westmoreland
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Philadelphia customs agents bag largest cocaine load from the Caribbean in 10 years
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

RECENT COMMENTS
‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

Prostate cancer breakthrough as new drug keeps men with previously 'untreatable' cases alive 
lamuel moore: email dr ozi for you own healing too at droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
willson care: Thanks to dr.ezomo for his good work I never believe that ALS has cure, I was ALS over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how dr.ezomo cure ALS and herpes disease but when I saw it i...

Simone Biles says she too was sexually abused by US gymnast doctor Larry Nassar
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

YASCO Completion Date Uncertain
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

St James man charged with quadruple murder in Westmoreland
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Philadelphia customs agents bag largest cocaine load from the Caribbean in 10 years
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...