JIA hesitant about proposed location of new Parliament building

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, June 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Despite approving the House of Parliament Design Competition that was launched by the Government last month, the Jamaica Institute of Architects (JIA) says it is still concerned about the building's proposed location inside the National Heroes Park in downtown, Kingston.read more

