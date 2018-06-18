For trans-Pacific swimmer Benoit Lecomte, monotony will be biggest test to overcome

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, June 18, 2018

Mr Lecomte, who was speaking in an interview with The Telegraph three years ago, has been preparing for the swim for six years. His assault on the Pacific will last up to six months and will follow a similar pattern to his previous long-distance swim. After up to 10 hours in the sea, he will...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Guatemala's Fuego volcano eruption: Almost 200 still missing as powerful blast sparks fresh panic

Dennis Rodman 'will be in Singapore for Trump-Kim summit'

More children's stories about feminism and the war on plastic 

Iran tells UN of plan to enrich uranium in response to US withdrawal from nuclear deal

With 'One Plastic Free Day' we can inspire people worldwide to fight for a sustainable future

Pictures of the Day: 5 June 2018

British diver exposes sea of plastic rubbish off Bali coast



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Mavado asked to report to Constant Spring Police Station

Review: Hamilton Princess Foodie Field Trip

Primary Schools Netball Festival starts on Wednesday

Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead, NY police confirm suicide

Hiscox 11&U Celebrity Cricket Festival On June 9

Hiscox 11&U Celebrity Cricket Festival On June 9

General Kito determined to be a star

SPORTS more
Windies battle Sri Lanka today

CPL opens on Aug 8

T&T women get tough CAC group

Three-time winner Mohammed into semis

Naps into PowerGen finals

St Catherine beat rain, YMPC

Villa wash away Rangers

POLITICS more
Renewal of Plea for Sarstoon Protocol

Nnp Completes Successful Environmental Day Clean Up

OBA: Language & Reference Was Offensive

Mini-budget Monday

Section of Highway 2000 to be renamed in Simpson Miller's honour

Barbados to suspend payment to domestic and external creditors

Antigua and Barbuda first Caribbean country to ratify Convention against racism and intolerance

BUSINESS more
Rambharat: Food safety policy coming

Five securities advance on TTSE

What Can Be Done About Fuel Prices?

Butterfield down 0.97 on NYSE

Gov't seeks waiver amidst US sanctions on UC Rusal

Barbados to suspend payment to domestic and external creditors

Kathleen Bibbings Named New BIMA President

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Windies battle Sri Lanka today

How You Can Help Victims of Guatemala Volcano Disaster

Examining Why Accused Murderers Are Applying for Bail

Opposition Calls Out Government on Crime Dialogue

Man reportedly held with nearly 500lbs of ganja charged

Nearly 200 missing, 73 dead from Guatemala volcano

Mavado asked to report to Constant Spring Police Station

RELATED STORIES
Guatemala's Fuego volcano eruption: Almost 200 still missing as powerful blast sparks fresh panic

Dennis Rodman 'will be in Singapore for Trump-Kim summit'

More children's stories about feminism and the war on plastic 

Iran tells UN of plan to enrich uranium in response to US withdrawal from nuclear deal

With 'One Plastic Free Day' we can inspire people worldwide to fight for a sustainable future

Pictures of the Day: 5 June 2018

British diver exposes sea of plastic rubbish off Bali coast

RECENT COMMENTS
‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

Prostate cancer breakthrough as new drug keeps men with previously 'untreatable' cases alive 
lamuel moore: email dr ozi for you own healing too at droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
willson care: Thanks to dr.ezomo for his good work I never believe that ALS has cure, I was ALS over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how dr.ezomo cure ALS and herpes disease but when I saw it i...

Simone Biles says she too was sexually abused by US gymnast doctor Larry Nassar
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

YASCO Completion Date Uncertain
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

St James man charged with quadruple murder in Westmoreland
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Philadelphia customs agents bag largest cocaine load from the Caribbean in 10 years
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

RECENT COMMENTS
‘Kylie’ ready to strike
Nicholas Shields: ★COMPOSITE HACKS★ 🔍🔍Are you Seeking for the Best Legit Professional Hackers online??❓💻💻💻 Congratulations Your search ends right here with us. 🔍🔍🔍🔍 🏅COMPOSITE...

'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

Prostate cancer breakthrough as new drug keeps men with previously 'untreatable' cases alive 
lamuel moore: email dr ozi for you own healing too at droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
willson care: Thanks to dr.ezomo for his good work I never believe that ALS has cure, I was ALS over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how dr.ezomo cure ALS and herpes disease but when I saw it i...

Simone Biles says she too was sexually abused by US gymnast doctor Larry Nassar
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

YASCO Completion Date Uncertain
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

St James man charged with quadruple murder in Westmoreland
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Philadelphia customs agents bag largest cocaine load from the Caribbean in 10 years
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...