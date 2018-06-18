Psychiatric nurse suspended

Nation News - Tuesday, June 18, 2018

A nurse at the Psychiatric Hospital who Is the subject of a video being circulated on social media depicting the abuse of a patient has been suspended pending investigations into the incident. The...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Health Ministry investigating suspected foodborne illness

Psychiatric Hospital staff complete training course

MedData now operational in four polyclinics

Health ministry responds to nursing home incident

Boy's peril

Open day and health fair tomorrow at Psychiatric Hospital

Man shot on Old Year’s Day



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Video: Dancing Daniels On ‘Right This Minute’

Mavado shot at on Gully Side

Orville makes dance to Macini song

IPD Green hopes single will reduce crime

Last tune for Niko at Holy Trinity Cathedral

Irish and Chin support clean clashes

Fantan Mojah shows off 'cheffing' skills

SPORTS more
Sports Monday Covers Basketball Final

Jaguars Held by Barbados; Tridents to Visit Belize in August

Blue Devils Sign Bermuda Footballer Jaqhuil Hill

Blue Devils Sign Bermuda Footballer Jaqhuil Hill

Minors Wins All-America First Team Honors

Duffy withdraws from Leeds because of injury

Another weekend completed in Kelver Darroux Basketball League

POLITICS more
Jaguars Held by Barbados; Tridents to Visit Belize in August

Support for the Chemical Weapons Convention

Eight Tech Interns In TLF Summer Programme

Plans to repair Layou to Pond Case road network advancing

Minister Attends Labour Conference In Geneva

DLP, UWP talk marijuana legalization

IMF to send delegation to Barbados

BUSINESS more
Butterfield Bank improves 1.6

Loren Named One Of World’s Best New Hotels

Video: ‘Finger’ Solar Power Project Signing

Summer programme for technology interns

Eight Tech Interns In TLF Summer Programme

Sagicor closes J$39b deal with Playa Hotels and Resorts

DLP, UWP talk marijuana legalization

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
White House says ‘powerful’ sanctions to remain on North Korea

Defense says Myanmar police withheld evidence from Reuters reporters’ phones

Support for the Chemical Weapons Convention

Alleged major player in drugs-for-guns trade arrested

Norman Scott says he may complain to police watchdog over bungled Jeremy Thorpe investigation

Anguilla records 2nd murder for 2018

Brown in Geneva for conference

RELATED STORIES
Health Ministry investigating suspected foodborne illness

Psychiatric Hospital staff complete training course

MedData now operational in four polyclinics

Health ministry responds to nursing home incident

Boy's peril

Open day and health fair tomorrow at Psychiatric Hospital

Man shot on Old Year’s Day

RECENT COMMENTS
'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

Prostate cancer breakthrough as new drug keeps men with previously 'untreatable' cases alive 
lamuel moore: email dr ozi for you own healing too at droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
willson care: Thanks to dr.ezomo for his good work I never believe that ALS has cure, I was ALS over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how dr.ezomo cure ALS and herpes disease but when I saw it i...

Simone Biles says she too was sexually abused by US gymnast doctor Larry Nassar
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

YASCO Completion Date Uncertain
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

St James man charged with quadruple murder in Westmoreland
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Philadelphia customs agents bag largest cocaine load from the Caribbean in 10 years
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

RECENT COMMENTS
'Miracle cure' saves woman with breast cancer given months to live 
missy rosas: Hello everyone, i want to tell about how i was cured of Herpes an embarrassing genital disease by a Doctor called Ehizele Omon. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on STD and...

10 weapons seized under new Get the Guns campaign
Doris Kalinowski: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage, i lost a lot of funds in...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Jimmie Hughes: ASSURED LINK HACKS If you want efficient and perfect hacker for HIRE, Assuredlinkhacks@outlook.com is the certified hacker you've been looking for. Get in touch with them today for services such...

Prostate cancer breakthrough as new drug keeps men with previously 'untreatable' cases alive 
lamuel moore: email dr ozi for you own healing too at droziherbalcurehome@gmail.com

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
willson care: Thanks to dr.ezomo for his good work I never believe that ALS has cure, I was ALS over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how dr.ezomo cure ALS and herpes disease but when I saw it i...

Simone Biles says she too was sexually abused by US gymnast doctor Larry Nassar
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

YASCO Completion Date Uncertain
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

St James man charged with quadruple murder in Westmoreland
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Philadelphia customs agents bag largest cocaine load from the Caribbean in 10 years
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...