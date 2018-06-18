Three-time gold medalist diagnosed with brain tumor

Kaieteur News - Monday, June 18, 2018

At just 15-years-old, many would be soaking up the enjoyment of their teenage years, but for Beyonce Ross she spends her days bedridden at her home in Rose Hall Town, Berbice. She made her town proud when she captured three gold medals in the junior category of the cycling championship but now...read more

