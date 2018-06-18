Jamaica signs MOU with United States to combat child trafficking

Nation News - Saturday, June 18, 2018

KINGSTON Â â The United States is providing US$4.5 million in funding for projects and other activities over the next four years under an agreement with signed with Jamaica Â for a Child Protection Compact...read more

