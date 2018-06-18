Four GGMC workers die during six-month period- exposure to mercury emission blamed

Kaieteur News - Saturday, June 18, 2018

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell Over a period of five to six months, four workers attached to the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) died under questionable circumstances. The majority of the staff at that entity is convinced that these deaths can be linked to the high levels of mercury...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
In four years, GuySuCo spends over US$11M on outdated spare parts

Mercury poisoning victims to take govt. to court

GGMC imports meds for mercury-poisoned workers

No treatment yet for GGMC’s mercury poisoning victims

Mercury-related health conditions of GGMC workers at crisis stage

Mercury emissions at Gold Board compromise workers’ health – necessary safeguards being put in place

Exposure of lopsided oil contract by locals really eye-opening – TIGI



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Michael Jackson's estate sues Disney, ABC

All-Jamaican format and - repeat acts - Familiar faces a paying audience's guarantee

Sound systems still alive - Irish and Chin - says culture vibrant

Crop Over Xplosion postponed

BBBS “How Much Would You Pay?” Fundraiser

2 shows to start season

Weh dem up to: Nature on the rebound

SPORTS more
Sri Lankan batsmen show form ahead of Test

Mangallie, Jaggessar pump $$$ into T20 tournament

TTFA braces for FIFA intervention

Boxers Thomas, St Clair qualify for Youth Worlds

Holy Cross wins U20 Bball title

FIFA opens regional office in Barbados

The great philosophical decision of Zinedine Zidine

POLITICS more
TTFA braces for FIFA intervention

The Arrogance that PervadesPolitical and Administrative Power…

Senator Reid searches for answers on Gov't consultants who practise overt politics

Creating jobs, empowering Jamaicans - Excerpts from the presentation by Daryl Vaz, minister without portfolio (Land, Environment,...

Grandmother's heart aches for her grandchildren

I was sexually harassed

BATT warns against ATM fraud

BUSINESS more
FIFA opens regional office in Barbados

I was sexually harassed

BATT warns against ATM fraud

Scotia shares end week $0.72 higher

Revenue increases but Petrotrin still suffers loss

Premier Lays Four MOUs In House Of Assembly

Butterfield shares fall 0.3

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Two jailed on separate break and entry charges

Cop says colleague and attempt murder accused were “friendly”

Prison system continues to attract rogue elements as wardens – Samuels

‘Otisha’ charged with rape of 14-year-old boy -released on $300,000 bail

Man remanded for murder after living a fugitive for 18 years

The origins of Passover - Part II

I was sexually harassed

RELATED STORIES
In four years, GuySuCo spends over US$11M on outdated spare parts

Mercury poisoning victims to take govt. to court

GGMC imports meds for mercury-poisoned workers

No treatment yet for GGMC’s mercury poisoning victims

Mercury-related health conditions of GGMC workers at crisis stage

Mercury emissions at Gold Board compromise workers’ health – necessary safeguards being put in place

Exposure of lopsided oil contract by locals really eye-opening – TIGI

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
willson care: Thanks to dr.ezomo for his good work I never believe that ALS has cure, I was ALS over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how dr.ezomo cure ALS and herpes disease but when I saw it i...

Simone Biles says she too was sexually abused by US gymnast doctor Larry Nassar
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

YASCO Completion Date Uncertain
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

St James man charged with quadruple murder in Westmoreland
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Philadelphia customs agents bag largest cocaine load from the Caribbean in 10 years
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
willson care: Thanks to dr.ezomo for his good work I never believe that ALS has cure, I was ALS over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how dr.ezomo cure ALS and herpes disease but when I saw it i...

Simone Biles says she too was sexually abused by US gymnast doctor Larry Nassar
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

YASCO Completion Date Uncertain
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

St James man charged with quadruple murder in Westmoreland
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Philadelphia customs agents bag largest cocaine load from the Caribbean in 10 years
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...