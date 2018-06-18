ODPEM ready for 2018 hurricane season - Davis

Jamaica Star - Friday, June 18, 2018

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) says that "all critical checks and balances" have been put in place to ensure that the island is in a state of readiness for the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.The forecast from...read more

