Rain, crowd and gold

Jamaica Observer - Friday, June 18, 2018

My friends, I hope you all remember that the hurricane season starts today. We all have hope for a quiet one, but using last year as the guide, look out for a whole heap of rain (24) and flooding (30). We hope, however, that no lives will be lost. But look what happen to big Puerto Rico. Death...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Rain, man, woman and the colour green

Rain, mutton and young girl

Watch di rake, rainy season start tomorrow

Bride, big wedding and groom

Green party working and water more than...

Tropical Storm Erika powers toward Puerto Rico after killing 4

Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands brace for heavy rain as northern Caribbean faces storm threat



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Stone cold Stonebwoy

Art Exhibition ‘Subjective Reality’ At City Hall

Guinness Greatness

Unity in St Ann

Chris Tuggaz plots breakthrough

Female acts to rock Groovin'

Levy on the mend

SPORTS more
Derosa Named To All-American Second Team

Sport Scoreboard, June 1, 2018

Open training for Hood youth programme

Longtails to showcase skills on big stage

Elizabeth II lays down marker in opener

Bermuda youth head to DC tournament

Williams blazing trail for women in sailing

POLITICS more
Holiday To Mark Arrival Of Portuguese Immigrants

Bahamas increasing VAT to 12% by July 1

Sugar tax Bill to be debated today

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy forced out of job after losing no-confidence vote

Work has transformed, when will trade unions?

‘Bar Association Review’ back after four-year hiatus

Four million ounces

BUSINESS more
Government pledges continued support to Private Sector

Schrum among Appleby speakers at Forum

Bahamas increasing VAT to 12% by July 1

Anguilla to receive US$5.6-m loan from CDB

Sygnus Credit Investments' IPO triples subscription target

Corned beef breakthrough

LASCO Distributors reports $1 billion profit record

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Journalist who faked death: I didn’t want to share Skripal’s fate

Florida police brutally beat suspect with batons

Man robbed by five armed masked men

Two attacked and robbed at Brighton

Levy on the mend

Hero police officer who fought London Bridge terrorists is back on his feet and hopes to return to work next month

Police criticise Lush advertising campaign against undercover officers

RELATED STORIES
Rain, man, woman and the colour green

Rain, mutton and young girl

Watch di rake, rainy season start tomorrow

Bride, big wedding and groom

Green party working and water more than...

Tropical Storm Erika powers toward Puerto Rico after killing 4

Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands brace for heavy rain as northern Caribbean faces storm threat

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
willson care: Thanks to dr.ezomo for his good work I never believe that ALS has cure, I was ALS over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how dr.ezomo cure ALS and herpes disease but when I saw it i...

Simone Biles says she too was sexually abused by US gymnast doctor Larry Nassar
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

YASCO Completion Date Uncertain
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

St James man charged with quadruple murder in Westmoreland
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Philadelphia customs agents bag largest cocaine load from the Caribbean in 10 years
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
willson care: Thanks to dr.ezomo for his good work I never believe that ALS has cure, I was ALS over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how dr.ezomo cure ALS and herpes disease but when I saw it i...

Simone Biles says she too was sexually abused by US gymnast doctor Larry Nassar
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

YASCO Completion Date Uncertain
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

St James man charged with quadruple murder in Westmoreland
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Philadelphia customs agents bag largest cocaine load from the Caribbean in 10 years
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...