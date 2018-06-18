Hands-On-Therapy Clinic Celebrates 20 Years

Bernews - Friday, June 18, 2018

Hands-On-Therapy Physiotherapy Clinic, started by Shirlene Dill, is celebrating 20 years of service. Ms Dill is a registered Bermudian...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Physiotherapy clinic celebrates 20 years

Hands-On-Therapy Clinic Celebrates 20 Years

Physiotherapy and pilates at Body Forte Ltd

Aquatic Therapy Program Receives Praise

Rehab Specialist Geraldine Maison-Halls is a ‘Special Person’

Proficient physio and care provider Hyacinth Massay is a ‘Special Person’

Professional Social Workers unite to launch counselling body in Berbice



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Leading in Languedoc

Butterfly painting a tribute to sister

Festival song tour begins in MoBay today

Digital outlets encourage producer to release music again

Sumfest not hurting from going all-J'can

5 Questions with ... Yaadcore

Reggae Sumfest 2018 launched in Kingston

SPORTS more
Lies, damned lies and incompetence

Youth Teams Enter Newport Bermuda Race

Peters relishing PCL opportunity

Potters Stun Ovals To Force Game 3

This Day in History — June 1

Uncertain future ahead for IPL imports

World Cup football vs Test cricket

POLITICS more
Sugar tax Bill to be debated today

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy forced out of job after losing no-confidence vote

Work has transformed, when will trade unions?

‘Bar Association Review’ back after four-year hiatus

Four million ounces

Maduro rival demands new presidential election

Lewis, Ramdin Shine At Lords

BUSINESS more
Marcell to lead Aons Reinsurance Solutions

XL Catlin launches crisis response product

Onus shifts to justify work permit exemption

Conyers directors at Trusts forum

Island to host blockchain symposium

Insurance sector blockchain effort impresses

Physiotherapy clinic celebrates 20 years

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Police criticise Lush advertising campaign against undercover officers

York appeals medical marijuana sentence

Lies, damned lies and incompetence

Butterfly painting a tribute to sister

Zombie knife road rage attack: cyclist attacks driver with weapon after accidental collision

Health Minister alarmed at high number of illegal dumping sites

Drama at the port

RELATED STORIES
Physiotherapy clinic celebrates 20 years

Hands-On-Therapy Clinic Celebrates 20 Years

Physiotherapy and pilates at Body Forte Ltd

Aquatic Therapy Program Receives Praise

Rehab Specialist Geraldine Maison-Halls is a ‘Special Person’

Proficient physio and care provider Hyacinth Massay is a ‘Special Person’

Professional Social Workers unite to launch counselling body in Berbice

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
willson care: Thanks to dr.ezomo for his good work I never believe that ALS has cure, I was ALS over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how dr.ezomo cure ALS and herpes disease but when I saw it i...

Simone Biles says she too was sexually abused by US gymnast doctor Larry Nassar
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

YASCO Completion Date Uncertain
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

St James man charged with quadruple murder in Westmoreland
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Philadelphia customs agents bag largest cocaine load from the Caribbean in 10 years
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

RECENT COMMENTS
The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
willson care: Thanks to dr.ezomo for his good work I never believe that ALS has cure, I was ALS over 3 year now before I came across a comment about how dr.ezomo cure ALS and herpes disease but when I saw it i...

Simone Biles says she too was sexually abused by US gymnast doctor Larry Nassar
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

YASCO Completion Date Uncertain
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

St James man charged with quadruple murder in Westmoreland
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Philadelphia customs agents bag largest cocaine load from the Caribbean in 10 years
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...