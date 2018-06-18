Kim says committed to denuclearisation of Korean peninsula

Jamaica Observer - Friday, June 18, 2018

SEOUL, South Korea (AFP) â North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov he was committed to denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, the official KCNA news agency reported Friday."Kim Jong Un said that the DPRK's will for denuclearisation of the Korean...read more

