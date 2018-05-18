Issues highlighted with expansion at Hodges Bay Club

Antigua Observer - Thursday, May 18, 2018

A request has been made for an enforcement order to be issued to the developers of the Hodges Bay Club. This comes as the Department of Environment (DoE) has identified breaches of the approved scope of work, specifically for the construction of a pool.read more

