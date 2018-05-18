News On The Go

Jamaica Star - Thursday, May 18, 2018

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has commissioned a comprehensive study of the health complaints of workers at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH).The study is to be undertaken by a team of researchers from the University of the West Indies."...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Young persons with disabilities invited to apply for scholarships

Young persons with disabilities invited to apply for scholarships

Billions to demolish, rebuild Cornwall Regional Hospital

CRH's experience to be documented - <I>- Tufton

Engineer blames faulty sewage line for Cornwall Regional fumes

Falmouth Hospital's new theatres to assist Cornwall Regional

Disabled men receive Margaret Moodie scholarships



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ziggy rebels with a cause

Colouring Book Highlights Life In Bermuda

‘Italy Inspired’ Art Exhibition Cocktail & Reception

Tommy Lee ordered released from custody

Entertainment On The Go

Nuklear eyes comeback with 'Mix Drink'

Females to bring A-game to modelling contest

SPORTS more
Duchess of Sussex and Ruth Davidson named on influential women list

Give our Women’s football a fair chance

Charles fires Ari-Madrid to Fire Service title

Defence Force tops champs Petrotrin in hockey opener

Seales helps Pres takes U-16 crown

T&T golfers chase regional honours

Chandimal 100 gets Sri Lanka’s tour up and running

POLITICS more
PAC Report Coming, Doesn’t Look Good

NY grand jury indicts Weinstein on rape, sex crime charges

Cuban leader defends Maduro on first foreign visit

South Coast sewage issue deemed a national crisis

Premier Welcomes St. Kitts & Nevis Officials

Italy renews attempts to form a government and end turmoil

Advance Polling For By-Election On Thursday

BUSINESS more
An Investigation into High Fuel Prices

LASCO Distributors sets $1b-profit record

Clarendon Alumina Partners, Jamaica Bauxite Mining to merge, new company to be listed on stock exchange

Town Hall To Be ‘Introduction To Blockchain’

Harbour Nights Canceled This Evening

Hamilton Capital Appoint Brenton Slade

Town hall meeting to explain blockchain

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Kids Talk Tough on Ending Violence in Port

A Week after Murder, Father’s Other Son Hurt in Accident

Bringing “Peace in the Valley”

Police to March Back into Martin’s

Jordan Burns Recaptured, Taken to Court

Erbin Garrido Shot Dead at Home

Threat lands driver in court

RELATED STORIES
Young persons with disabilities invited to apply for scholarships

Young persons with disabilities invited to apply for scholarships

Billions to demolish, rebuild Cornwall Regional Hospital

CRH's experience to be documented - <I>- Tufton

Engineer blames faulty sewage line for Cornwall Regional fumes

Falmouth Hospital's new theatres to assist Cornwall Regional

Disabled men receive Margaret Moodie scholarships

RECENT COMMENTS
Simone Biles says she too was sexually abused by US gymnast doctor Larry Nassar
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

YASCO Completion Date Uncertain
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

St James man charged with quadruple murder in Westmoreland
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Philadelphia customs agents bag largest cocaine load from the Caribbean in 10 years
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

RECENT COMMENTS
Simone Biles says she too was sexually abused by US gymnast doctor Larry Nassar
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

YASCO Completion Date Uncertain
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

St James man charged with quadruple murder in Westmoreland
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Philadelphia customs agents bag largest cocaine load from the Caribbean in 10 years
davies: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...