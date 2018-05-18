Zimbabwe to elect post-Mugabe president on July 30

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, May 18, 2018

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AFP) â Zimbabwe today announced that it would choose a new president and parliament on July 30, in the country's first electoral test since the removal of its autocratic leader Robert Mugabe.His successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, unveiled the date in the official...read more

