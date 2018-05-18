Cooper steps down from Curb

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, May 18, 2018

The chairman of the Coalition for the Protection of Children is to step down after more than 25 years with the organisation she founded. Sheelagh Cooper, who was executive director of the charity for decades before she became chairman, is to refocus her efforts on another cause as she will...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Lawyer to lead Curb

New leadership at Coalition

Coalition thanks Catholic churches for help

Legal aid plea for domestic violence

Refusal to release childcare records absurd

Minimum wage would alleviate debt problem

Sheelagh Cooper More school feeding programmes needed



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Broadway veteran to direct Bermuda Festival

Family return to their roots

Best of the Best

The National Theatre Live presents 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof' at Palace Cineplex

Judge orders entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta released

Ziggy rebels with a cause

Game Changaz live up to name

SPORTS more
Bermuda Inline Ball Hockey League Stats

Bermuda Record Wins At USA Volleyball Open

Bermuda Inline Ball Hockey League Stats

BNAA National Track & Field Championships

Football clubs to raise funds for Danny and ‘Pretty Boy’

Serena wins on return to Grand Slam tennis

Sport Scoreboard, May 30, 2018

POLITICS more
Austria plans overhaul of intelligence agency

Nesbeth snubs call-up for England dream

Cwi Announces President’s Xi To Face Sri Lankans

Family return to their roots

PM to disincentivise building wooden homes

Rowley, Cricket Australia discuss WI governance

Fears of snap election in Italy as caretaker prime minister called to meeting with president

BUSINESS more
Insured losses from Alberto could reach 50m

Islands GDP up 1.4

Cybersecurity tips at live hacking event

2017 Fourth Quarter Gross Domestic Product

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 29 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 29 2018

Self-esteem: The core of career success

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Austria plans overhaul of intelligence agency

Study hikes Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Maria death toll to 4,645

Conflicting reports in alleged beating of police officer

Japanese whaling programme slaughtered 122 pregnant minke whales on ‘barbaric and illegal’ hunt

Russia denies involvement in murder of journalist and Kremlin critic Arkady Babchenko

Active Shooter school massacre video game branded ‘disgusting’ and ‘horrific’ by Parkland victim parents

Express hold on to maintain perfect record

RELATED STORIES
Lawyer to lead Curb

New leadership at Coalition

Coalition thanks Catholic churches for help

Legal aid plea for domestic violence

Refusal to release childcare records absurd

Minimum wage would alleviate debt problem

Sheelagh Cooper More school feeding programmes needed

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...