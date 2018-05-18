National Assessment begins today

Antigua Observer - Monday, May 18, 2018

A total of 1,408 students have registered for theÂ grade two National Assessment which will be conducted in public and primary institutions across the island today.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Student released from hospital after school attack

New traffic regulations coming soon

Flyers push to Game 3, Potters playoff fate in question

Lovell calls for probe into P V Energy deals

Windies, Bangladesh to face off in Florida T20s

Asot Resigns from Cabinet

E-textbook, a “colossal failure’ if changes are not made



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Carnival Corporation's biggest ship to start visiting Ocho Rios in October

Buju video out

Vegas talks ISM

June 2 funeral for Niko Chromatic

Redbones saves it's best for last

Gospelfest blessings for the Bees

Damian 'Jr Gong' Marley on producing 'Kontraband'

SPORTS more
YAO Baseball League: Orioles & Nationals Win

Bethesda Lifts Cool & Smooth T20 Title

Bale stunner and Karius’ mistakes see Real beat Liverpool in Champions League

Flyers push to Game 3, Potters playoff fate in question

Regal Masters, Parika Defenders, R and R Sports Triumph

CONCACAF Caribbean women’s qualifiers Group E…Lady Jags fail to qualify following 0-0 stalemate against Barbados

Vranes: Improve quality of football

POLITICS more
Consultation held with Booby Alley residents

Italian president summons former IMF official to form caretaker government, as populists prepare for fresh elections

NGC seals partnership with ENH of Mozambique

Arrival Day chess at BLCA

Qureshi runs for USA directorship

Italy plunges into political crisis after gov't talks collapse

Youth employment and digital animation project moved to OPM

BUSINESS more
NGC seals partnership with ENH of Mozambique

$35m ice cream factory brings jobs, forex

Italy plunges into political crisis after gov't talks collapse

$3.5m in scholarships to be disbursed to outstanding GSAT students

TCL suffers $49m operating loss

T&T stays on EU blacklist

Region One co-op projects get boost

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Student released from hospital after school attack

Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation strengthens partnership with the Guyana Police Force

Four Russian soldiers killed in Syria — defence ministry

NGC seals partnership with ENH of Mozambique

MVP Wallace fires Swifts past Magpies

Family’s agonizing 18-year wait for killer’s capture ends…Enmore fugitive had hacked neighbour, three dogs in morning rampage

Mon Repos man dies following stabbing at barbeque event

RELATED STORIES
Student released from hospital after school attack

New traffic regulations coming soon

Flyers push to Game 3, Potters playoff fate in question

Lovell calls for probe into P V Energy deals

Windies, Bangladesh to face off in Florida T20s

Asot Resigns from Cabinet

E-textbook, a “colossal failure’ if changes are not made

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...