Jamaicans take the Hill again

Nation News - Monday, May 18, 2018

IT WAS a day of thrills and spills as drivers settled the Barbados Rally Clubâs (BRC) Flow King of the Hill from Hangmanâs Hill to Lion Castle, St Thomas, yesterday. The flamboyant Shon Cummins and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
90 to face King Of The Hill starter

Panton drives into history

38 for 10-stage rally

Procter for big BRC event

Big night winners

Serrao all set for Summer Nights

Bid to keep Sol trophy at home



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
National Rosé Day Launches In Bermuda

Musical treat

Bermuda Day Heritage Parade Float Winners

The Music Diaries | Sugar Minott a dancehall pioneer

Golden Trojan

Music museum partners with jazz fest

Bernard 'Touter' Harvey — Man with the keys to Inner Circle

SPORTS more
Rendezvous win at last

MVP Wallace fires Swifts past Magpies

Arrival Day chess at BLCA

Da Silva hits 118no in CSL

Breedy on course

Cricket: Rangers, St George’s, Devonshire Win

Video: Scotland Sets Surrey On Their Way

POLITICS more
Arrival Day chess at BLCA

Top attorney promises 'only solutions' for West Portlanders

Mottley names 30 member cabinet and 12 senators

New cabinet sworn in

New Italian election the 'only option' says League's Salvini, as Giuseppe Conte's attempt to form a government collapses 

Dentist forced to pay £17,000 after failing to spot decay in grandmother's teeth

Musical treat

BUSINESS more
PartnerRe First Quarter Net Loss: $120 Million

The elusive growth: Agriculture (Part 2)

Orandy tells its side

EU takes Bahamas, St Kitts off tax haven list

For CEOs, US$11.7 million a year is just middle of the pack

Venezuela's ex-oil czar sees economic collapse accelerating

'Smart' gadgets: Ways to minimise privacy and security risks

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
No injuries as cars set ablaze after collision on Port Royal road

MVP Wallace fires Swifts past Magpies

Breedy on course

Cops seize 4 guns, 34 rounds of ammo in Hanover

CURB “Dismayed” About BPS Stop And Search

Bahamas to host 2018 regional military exercise

Motorcyclist Arrested After Crash In Sandys

RELATED STORIES
90 to face King Of The Hill starter

Panton drives into history

38 for 10-stage rally

Procter for big BRC event

Big night winners

Serrao all set for Summer Nights

Bid to keep Sol trophy at home

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...