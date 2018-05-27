Flash floods close roads in Birmingham 

Telegraph UK - Sunday, May 18, 2018

Flash floods close roads in Birmingham ALL SECTIONS More Flash floods close roads in Birmingham Residents on Sir Johns Road in Selly Oak, Birmingham had to be rescued by firefighters using boats Credit: Michael Scott/Caters News 27 May 2018 11:36pm Flash floods have caused road chaos in parts of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Two men struck by a car outside Birmingham mosque

UK weather: Flood alerts on scores of rivers after Easter snow and rain

11-year-old girl dies after being 'stabbed at home'

Pregnant nurse who died suddenly has daughter delivered after death

British towns hit by flash floods after heavy rain 

Labour MP Steve McCabe attacked with brick by 'motorbike thug' 

Pictures of the day: 17 June 2016



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
National Rosé Day Launches In Bermuda

Musical treat

Bermuda Day Heritage Parade Float Winners

The Music Diaries | Sugar Minott a dancehall pioneer

Golden Trojan

Music museum partners with jazz fest

Bernard 'Touter' Harvey — Man with the keys to Inner Circle

SPORTS more
Cricket: Rangers, St George’s, Devonshire Win

Video: Scotland Sets Surrey On Their Way

Cricket: Rangers, St George’s, Devonshire Win

Neymar 'not yet 100%' but ready to play for Brazil

England cricket team denies claims of match-fixing during Test against India

ANNOUNCEMENT: Job opportunity in Montserrat

Jessica Lewis Wins Gold Medal In Switzerland

POLITICS more
New Italian election the 'only option' says League's Salvini, as Giuseppe Conte's attempt to form a government collapses 

Dentist forced to pay £17,000 after failing to spot decay in grandmother's teeth

Musical treat

Stewart dominates men’s shot put

World power: The arms race, security dilemma and polarity trifecta

We must not set back the hand of time to bad elections

Political hubris and justice

BUSINESS more
PartnerRe First Quarter Net Loss: $120 Million

The elusive growth: Agriculture (Part 2)

Orandy tells its side

EU takes Bahamas, St Kitts off tax haven list

For CEOs, US$11.7 million a year is just middle of the pack

Venezuela's ex-oil czar sees economic collapse accelerating

'Smart' gadgets: Ways to minimise privacy and security risks

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Cops seize 4 guns, 34 rounds of ammo in Hanover

CURB “Dismayed” About BPS Stop And Search

Bahamas to host 2018 regional military exercise

Motorcyclist Arrested After Crash In Sandys

Knives are too sharp and filing them down is solution to soaring violent crime, judge says

Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery

Dog-owner is both victim and defendant in her own trial as she is fined for being injured by her own pet

RELATED STORIES
Two men struck by a car outside Birmingham mosque

UK weather: Flood alerts on scores of rivers after Easter snow and rain

11-year-old girl dies after being 'stabbed at home'

Pregnant nurse who died suddenly has daughter delivered after death

British towns hit by flash floods after heavy rain 

Labour MP Steve McCabe attacked with brick by 'motorbike thug' 

Pictures of the day: 17 June 2016

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...