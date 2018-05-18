Maxfield school gets Labour Day sprucing

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, May 18, 2018

Classes for the 30 children attending the Pretoria Early Childhood Development Centre, off Maxfield Avenue, should now be more comfortable and pleasant.read more

