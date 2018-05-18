Bread and rolls standard can improve product consistency and quality

Kaieteur News - Sunday, May 18, 2018

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has developed a standard for bread and rolls to ensure that products emanating from bakeries around the country are produced with quality and consistency. The Specification for Bread and Rolls (GYS 192:2000) sets out the requirements for bread and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
GNBS to create Certification Programme for Oil and Gas Sector

GNBS now internationally certified

GNBS re-certifies the GPHC Medical Laboratory

Standards In Focus

GNBS readies coconut water processors for Int’l markets

Christmas shopping… “Read the fine print”, among precautions being promoted by GNBS

Standards In Focus…gnbs – Providing Consultancy Services For Businesses



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Pow Wow To Be Held In June In St David’s

Christ Anglican Church hosts Womens Day

Keane and Viotti win big competition

Salvation Army to harness power of music

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting May 26

Change of venue for Best of the Best

Ancient Warrior asks When It Gonna Stop?

SPORTS more
Another ton for Kraigg  

No stopping Pride of Villa

Photos, Video & Results: Half Marathon Derby

Turbans are 'this season’s showstopping new look', declares Duchess of Cambridge’s hatmaker despite backlash 

Pow Wow To Be Held In June In St David’s

Italian footballer, ex-girlfriend found dead after suspected murder-suicide

Photos: Fairmont Unveils Athlete Wall Of Fame

POLITICS more
26 on Mia’s team

Jones calls it a day

I want to change the political culture, says Neita-Robertson

Abortion stigma is gone, says Irish PM after vote

PM names new Cabinet

Weekly Round-up: PNP Electoral Office u-turn... 5 killed in Hanover crash... Cbar's Taylor shines at JII

International airport plans on hold to address housing needs

BUSINESS more
SECTORAL PRESENTATIONS 2018-2019 - Excerpts from the presentation by Julian J. Robinson, opposition - spokesman on science and -...

Economy in dire straits

Italy's PM-designate still stymied over economy minister pick

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting May 26

Dont dump money into an old car

Colombia on the road to peace but burdened by drugs

Historic! Barbados elects first female PM

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Zion Hill steps up for Sylvia - Police corporal leads project to build house for senior citizen

Legalise it and I will advertise it

The jailing of persons for small ganja quantities and the crime situation

Two men killed in separate incidents in East Kingston

Weekly Round-up: PNP Electoral Office u-turn... 5 killed in Hanover crash... Cbar's Taylor shines at JII

Police search for missing 13-year-old girl who left the country through the Channel tunnel 

Actor Morgan Freeman apologises after accusations

RELATED STORIES
GNBS to create Certification Programme for Oil and Gas Sector

GNBS now internationally certified

GNBS re-certifies the GPHC Medical Laboratory

Standards In Focus

GNBS readies coconut water processors for Int’l markets

Christmas shopping… “Read the fine print”, among precautions being promoted by GNBS

Standards In Focus…gnbs – Providing Consultancy Services For Businesses

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
Payne Butler: Hello everyone, i would have made the biggest mistake of my life marrying my former spouse but before the marriage after i saw his link from someones else testimonial. He is a professional that...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...