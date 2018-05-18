UPDATE: It's Official! Ireland votes to lift abortion ban

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, May 18, 2018

The Republic of Ireland has voted 66.4 per cent to 33.6 per cent to overturn the ban on abortion in that country. The official result of the abortion referendum was announced earlier today, sealing a landslide win for those in favour of repealing...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Abortion stigma is gone, says Irish PM after vote

Ireland set to overturn abortion ban in 'quiet revolution'

Ireland Abortion Referendum: Exit polls suggest voters in favour of lifting ban

Ireland votes Yes to repeal tough abortion laws in referendum – what happens next?

Abortion referendum exit poll results trigger calls for Northern Ireland to follow suit

Ireland abortion referendum: voters head to polls as Leo Varadkar backs pro-choice campaign

Irish voters fly home for abortion referendum as support for reform increases



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Pow Wow To Be Held In June In St David’s

Christ Anglican Church hosts Womens Day

Keane and Viotti win big competition

Salvation Army to harness power of music

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting May 26

Change of venue for Best of the Best

Ancient Warrior asks When It Gonna Stop?

SPORTS more
Photos, Video & Results: Half Marathon Derby

Turbans are 'this season’s showstopping new look', declares Duchess of Cambridge’s hatmaker despite backlash 

Pow Wow To Be Held In June In St David’s

Italian footballer, ex-girlfriend found dead after suspected murder-suicide

Photos: Fairmont Unveils Athlete Wall Of Fame

Photos: Fairmont Unveils Athlete Wall Of Fame

Jessica Lewis Wins Silver Medal In Switzerland

POLITICS more
Abortion stigma is gone, says Irish PM after vote

PM names new Cabinet

Weekly Round-up: PNP Electoral Office u-turn... 5 killed in Hanover crash... Cbar's Taylor shines at JII

International airport plans on hold to address housing needs

Colombia to join Nato as country prepares for elections which could spell end of peace deal

PM congratulates Mia Mottley on historic win

Ireland set to overturn abortion ban in 'quiet revolution'

BUSINESS more
Italy's PM-designate still stymied over economy minister pick

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting May 26

Dont dump money into an old car

Colombia on the road to peace but burdened by drugs

Historic! Barbados elects first female PM

PM meets with BHP officials

Imbert: $300m expected from Revenue Authority

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Two men killed in separate incidents in East Kingston

Weekly Round-up: PNP Electoral Office u-turn... 5 killed in Hanover crash... Cbar's Taylor shines at JII

Police search for missing 13-year-old girl who left the country through the Channel tunnel 

Actor Morgan Freeman apologises after accusations

Guilty! St Catherine man convicted in quadruple killing

Man shot dead in Clarendon

Man who fell from truck passes away

RELATED STORIES
Abortion stigma is gone, says Irish PM after vote

Ireland set to overturn abortion ban in 'quiet revolution'

Ireland Abortion Referendum: Exit polls suggest voters in favour of lifting ban

Ireland votes Yes to repeal tough abortion laws in referendum – what happens next?

Abortion referendum exit poll results trigger calls for Northern Ireland to follow suit

Ireland abortion referendum: voters head to polls as Leo Varadkar backs pro-choice campaign

Irish voters fly home for abortion referendum as support for reform increases

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Road safety holiday warning
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Road safety holiday warning
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...