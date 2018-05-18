Weather Update: Partly cloudy conditions expected today

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, May 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica is reporting that partly cloudy conditions are expected across western parishes this morning, while elsewhere should be mainly sunny.This afternoon should expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms especially...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Weather Update: Partly cloudy across eastern parishes today, sunny elsewhere

Weather Update: Scattered showers expected across most parishes today

Weather Update: Cold front just west of Jamaica

Weather Update: Scattered showers expected across most parishes today

LOCAL FORECAST Monday August 14, 2017

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday July 5,2017

Thunderstorms expected in central, western parishes — Met Service



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Pow Wow To Be Held In June In St David’s

Christ Anglican Church hosts Womens Day

Keane and Viotti win big competition

Salvation Army to harness power of music

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting May 26

Change of venue for Best of the Best

Ancient Warrior asks When It Gonna Stop?

SPORTS more
Pow Wow To Be Held In June In St David’s

Italian footballer, ex-girlfriend found dead after suspected murder-suicide

Photos: Fairmont Unveils Athlete Wall Of Fame

Photos: Fairmont Unveils Athlete Wall Of Fame

Jessica Lewis Wins Silver Medal In Switzerland

Jessica Lewis Wins Silver Medal In Switzerland

Sport Scoreboard, May 26, 2018

POLITICS more
CCJ: Beware the politicians in (judges’) robes, the wolves in sheep’s clothing

Ireland Abortion Referendum: Exit polls suggest voters in favour of lifting ban

How Royal Wedding preacher Michael Curry's late grandmother inspired that epic sermon

Time to cancel the NFL and its plantation-style politics

Fifty years later, what is there really to celebrate?

Salvation Army to harness power of music

EDITORIAL: Women rise!

BUSINESS more
Shipping Schedule: Week Starting May 26

Dont dump money into an old car

Colombia on the road to peace but burdened by drugs

Historic! Barbados elects first female PM

PM meets with BHP officials

Imbert: $300m expected from Revenue Authority

All T&T Index down 4.02 points

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Counterfeit EC Notes

Suriname investigates ‘ISIS terror threat’ posted on social media

Cuba air crash toll rises to 112

Italian footballer, ex-girlfriend found dead after suspected murder-suicide

Accident victims named

Video: May 26th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Jennifer Messado slapped with new fraud charges

RELATED STORIES
Weather Update: Partly cloudy across eastern parishes today, sunny elsewhere

Weather Update: Scattered showers expected across most parishes today

Weather Update: Cold front just west of Jamaica

Weather Update: Scattered showers expected across most parishes today

LOCAL FORECAST Monday August 14, 2017

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday July 5,2017

Thunderstorms expected in central, western parishes — Met Service

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Road safety holiday warning
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Road safety holiday warning
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...