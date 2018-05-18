Todays independence talk no clearer than garbled 2006 vintage under Scott

Royal Gazette - Saturday, May 18, 2018

LtbgtDear Sirltbgt,I read with interest in The Royal Gazette, the recent comments of our premier, David Burt, who, in the House of Assembly said that the Progressive Labour Partys constitution committed the party to serve as a vehicle in moving Bermuda to independence. He also said The fits...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Burt right over heavy-handed Britain

Fishing on Flatts Bridge is a no-no

Burt TV appearance leads to more questions

No one from hospice is taking initiative

My enthusiasm for PLP is waning

Getting everybody on the dance floor

A tribute to the Gilbert family



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Christ Anglican Church hosts Womens Day

Keane and Viotti win big competition

Salvation Army to harness power of music

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting May 26

Change of venue for Best of the Best

Ancient Warrior asks When It Gonna Stop?

Talent rules at Sandals arts festival

SPORTS more
Time to cancel the NFL and its plantation-style politics

Cool & Smooth Explosion Set For Exciting Climax

Benjamin: Spencer will be in good hands

Diamond Debate | Hot 100m expected at Prefontaine

Lendore set for Hampton Games

Mohammed hits century for ASJA

Central loses 4 key men for final

POLITICS more
Time to cancel the NFL and its plantation-style politics

Fifty years later, what is there really to celebrate?

Salvation Army to harness power of music

EDITORIAL: Women rise!

Colombia on the road to peace but burdened by drugs

Colombia on the road to peace but burdened by drugs

Historic! Barbados elects first female PM

BUSINESS more
Shipping Schedule: Week Starting May 26

Dont dump money into an old car

Colombia on the road to peace but burdened by drugs

Historic! Barbados elects first female PM

PM meets with BHP officials

Imbert: $300m expected from Revenue Authority

All T&T Index down 4.02 points

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Ancient Warrior asks When It Gonna Stop?

Colombia on the road to peace but burdened by drugs

Colombia on the road to peace but burdened by drugs

Former NAACP leader exposed as white faces fraud charges

The AFC is out of order

Chief Justice to rule on legality of charges against Singh, Brassington

Man found guilty of strangling, robbing pregnant Guyanese teacher in Bahamas

RELATED STORIES
Burt right over heavy-handed Britain

Fishing on Flatts Bridge is a no-no

Burt TV appearance leads to more questions

No one from hospice is taking initiative

My enthusiasm for PLP is waning

Getting everybody on the dance floor

A tribute to the Gilbert family

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Road safety holiday warning
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Road safety holiday warning
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...