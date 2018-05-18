Region told to brace for 2018 hurricane season

Saturday, May 18, 2018

The region must brace for 12-14 named storms, 6-7 hurricanes, of which three are expected to be intense. This is the outlook predicted for the Hurricane Season this year and it was the main topic of...read more

