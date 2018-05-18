Marshall & Butterfield Win Half Marathon Derby

Bernews - Friday, May 18, 2018

Lamont Marshall and Nikki Butterfield are the 2018Â Bermuda Day Half Marathon Derby Male and Female Champions. Marshall was clocked in a time of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Marshall & Butterfield Win Half Marathon Derby

Marshall romps to Half Marathon Derby title

Bermuda Day Half Marathon Participant Lists

Bermuda Day Half Marathon Participant Lists

Live Video Replay: Labour Day Race Finish Line

Goslings To Fairmont Southampton Race Results

Goslings To Fairmont Southampton Race Results



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Triple Kay Band is ‘Still Standing’

Slight decline in cruise, airport passengers for April

Music Video: Heritage Releases New Single

Carnival's biggest cruise ship for Ocho Rios October

Full Court to decide on fresh evidence in Kartel appeal

Live Videos & Updates: 2018 Bermuda Day

Rifle & Drill Team Set For Bermuda Day Parade

SPORTS more
Marshall & Hasselkuss Win Junior Classic Race

Marshall & Butterfield Win Half Marathon Derby

ANNOUNCEMENT: BNTF Request for Expressions of Interest

Bermuda Day cycling #8211 live stream!!!

New tourism app launched in Dominica

Duchess of Sussex chooses songbird and sunshine to represent Californian roots in new coat of arms - but her family won't get one

Mayho beats Butterfield in Sinclair Packwood

POLITICS more
Holness congratulates Mia Mottley on historic victory

New PM & AG sworn in

Mottley sworn in as Barbados PM

Celebrity chef coming to Dominica

British snowboarder's body found in French Alps four months after vanishing

New PM and AG sworn in

U.S. intelligence officials to brief lawmakers on Russia probe

BUSINESS more
JetBlue Unveils Fleet Of Twizys In Bermuda

Slight decline in cruise, airport passengers for April

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 24 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 24 2018

Remittances a big business in cash-starved Venezuela

Taking on the system

Jamaica's optimal development path (Part 2)

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Police Confirm Death Of 15-Year-Old In England

Bermudian fatally stabbed in UK

Westmoreland teen gets three years probation on possession charge

DNA tests underway to identify wolf-like animal shot in US

New PM & AG sworn in

Canada police seek suspects in restaurant bombing, 15 injured

MP's ex-aide subjected to 'cruel public shaming' as jury take less than an hour to acquit him of sexual assault 

RELATED STORIES
Marshall & Butterfield Win Half Marathon Derby

Marshall romps to Half Marathon Derby title

Bermuda Day Half Marathon Participant Lists

Bermuda Day Half Marathon Participant Lists

Live Video Replay: Labour Day Race Finish Line

Goslings To Fairmont Southampton Race Results

Goslings To Fairmont Southampton Race Results

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Road safety holiday warning
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
ROSEMARY: Hey guys i don't really do this but i promised cyberprofessionalhackers that i was going to let people know about his hacking skills once he gets me a proof that he is really genuine and i really...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Road safety holiday warning
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...