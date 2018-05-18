Dominica to receive Solar Nanogrid Disaster Recovery Office

Dominica News Online - Friday, May 18, 2018

Sesame Solar Inc., with the help of its donation partners SimpliPHI Power, Outback Power and the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), will deliver its Solar Nanogrid Disaster Recovery Office to help the people of Dominica rebuild after Hurricane Maria, and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Former US President to visit hurricane ravaged Caribbean islands including Dominica

Starkey Hearing Foundation sends supplies to hurricane victims of Dominica

Americas Relief Team hands over generators to Dominica Red Cross

Amateur radio poised to bring a brighter future to Dominica after Maria

Rapper Akon lights up two more African nations

SolarWorld supplies Dominican Republic’s largest solar park

NationGrowth has loans for alternative energy



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Music Video: Heritage Releases New Single

Carnival's biggest cruise ship for Ocho Rios October

Full Court to decide on fresh evidence in Kartel appeal

Live Videos & Updates: 2018 Bermuda Day

Rifle & Drill Team Set For Bermuda Day Parade

Slight decine in cruise, airport passengers for April

Sibbles puts spin on classic

SPORTS more
Duchess of Sussex chooses songbird and sunshine to represent Californian roots in new coat of arms - but her family won't get one

Mayho beats Butterfield in Sinclair Packwood

Marshall romps to Half Marathon Derby title

Devon Smith back in the West Indies test team

Terceira Concludes Competing In Netherlands

Terceira Concludes Competing In Netherlands

Bermuda Bowlers Compete In Championships

POLITICS more
U.S. intelligence officials to brief lawmakers on Russia probe

Former Barbados PM takes blame for party’s whitewash

Eastmond: UPP will be back

Barbados Votes 2018: Barbabians have been waiting for a female PM - Catholic priest

Attorney says ‘sorry’ for court ruling comments

Barbados elects first female Prime Minister

Barbados Votes 2018: PNP congratulates ‘its friend’ Mia Mottley

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 24 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 24 2018

Remittances a big business in cash-starved Venezuela

Taking on the system

Jamaica's optimal development path (Part 2)

Shortage of cutters, haulage equipment sets sugar industry back 21%

Cancellation of Korea summit sends stocks on bumpy ride

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Two wanted men being sought by St. Catherine North Police

Music Video: Heritage Releases New Single

Man injured in River Street shooting

Netherlands and Australia call for compensation for MH17 victims as they accuse Russia of downing plane

Harvey Weinstein hands himself in to NYPD to face sexual assault charges

Rapist on the run after arrest because EU freedom of movement allowed him to flee UK without passport

The Queen, Prince Harry and the black princess

RELATED STORIES
Former US President to visit hurricane ravaged Caribbean islands including Dominica

Starkey Hearing Foundation sends supplies to hurricane victims of Dominica

Americas Relief Team hands over generators to Dominica Red Cross

Amateur radio poised to bring a brighter future to Dominica after Maria

Rapper Akon lights up two more African nations

SolarWorld supplies Dominican Republic’s largest solar park

NationGrowth has loans for alternative energy

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Road safety holiday warning
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Integrity commission takes no action, refuses comment on Asot scandal
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
LIAM ELIZABETH: For getting free access into your spouse cell phone email, facebook, whatsapp and more or for easy recovery of photo or video on a website or you need to delete unwanted video or photo from a...

Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Road safety holiday warning
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Integrity commission takes no action, refuses comment on Asot scandal
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...