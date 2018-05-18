Fourth person dies from Kuru Kururu Highway accident

Kaieteur News - Friday, May 18, 2018

Rookmin Persaud is the latest fatality of the Highway crash that occurred on May 13, which saw 26 persons being injured and now four of those dying as a result of injuries received. The accident occurred at Kuru Kururu on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway when Shenella Hughes, 31, of Rohan Housing...read more

