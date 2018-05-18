2 Charged for Fishing Illegally in Marine Reserve

Channel 5 Belize - Friday, May 18, 2018

Two Guatemalan nationals were today arraigned in the Punta Gorda Magistrateâs Court for fisheries and immigration offences. The duo, Dalian Cruz and David Medina, was caught illegally fishing using a [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Cotton Tree Duo: Cruz Castillo and Stanley Herrera Jr. Arraigned for the Murder of Israel Perez

Guat Fishers Held for Plundering Port Honduras Reserve

Albert Valentine and a Minor are Indicted for Separate Murders in Punta Gorda Town

Santa Cruz 13 Arraigned on Additional Charges

Two Men Arraigned for Separate Murders in the Toledo District

6 illegal immigrants caught in sting operation by Immigration Department

Guatemalan Fisherman Illegally Fishing In Blue Hole



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Win Free Tickets To PURE 2018 “White Fete”

Win Free Tickets To PURE 2018 “White Fete”

Carnival's newest & biggest cruise ship for Ocho Rios October

US Consulate & BUEI Host Free Film Festival

What We Share: Bermuda Day Booklet Released

US Consulate & BUEI Host Free Film Festival

Free film screenings from May to August

SPORTS more
Brother, sister capture Sagicor golf titles

Outdoor Hockey season flicks off tomorrow

SporTT settles $9M in debts

Premier Burt Meets With Mustafa Ingham

Windies announce squad for Sri Lanka series

Where Are They Now? Mummies With Tummies

Volleyball Teams Named For Tournament In US

POLITICS more
UPDATE: Counting of ballots delayed, amid concerns of 'various irregularities'

Arthur Saldivar Hopes for Political Comeback in Belmopan

Barbadians Count Votes in General Election

Venezuela Defends Election Results from Charges of Fraud

Brother, sister capture Sagicor golf titles

Delay in St Michael North East

Premier Joins Call With UK Prime Minister

BUSINESS more
FID keeping financial system safe and sound — Williams

BFM shares jump 16.7

PartnerRe reports a 120m loss

Delegates Praise Bermuda Healthcare Forum

Moodys expects 1.5 growth for Bermuda

Bermuda Healthcare Forum to return in 2020

Moody’s Affirms Bermuda’s A2 Ratings

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Healthy Living: Why You Should Come Out to Cancer Walk 2018!

Woman Corporal Charged with Stabbing Male Constable Partner

4 Firearms Removed from Streets; Police Chasing Diamond Bar Robbers

What Killed Rudolph Kelly?

Daron Gonzalez Charged for Hopkins Murder-Arson

Gangs’ Net Ensnared Luis Carlos Moh

Robbery Likely Motive for Death of Carlton Moreira

RELATED STORIES
Cotton Tree Duo: Cruz Castillo and Stanley Herrera Jr. Arraigned for the Murder of Israel Perez

Guat Fishers Held for Plundering Port Honduras Reserve

Albert Valentine and a Minor are Indicted for Separate Murders in Punta Gorda Town

Santa Cruz 13 Arraigned on Additional Charges

Two Men Arraigned for Separate Murders in the Toledo District

6 illegal immigrants caught in sting operation by Immigration Department

Guatemalan Fisherman Illegally Fishing In Blue Hole

RECENT COMMENTS
Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Road safety holiday warning
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Integrity commission takes no action, refuses comment on Asot scandal
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Womens charities call for transitional housing
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

RECENT COMMENTS
Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Road safety holiday warning
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Integrity commission takes no action, refuses comment on Asot scandal
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Womens charities call for transitional housing
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...