N Korea says still open to talks with US

Jamaica Observer - Friday, May 18, 2018

SEOUL, South Korea (AFP) â North Korea on Friday said it was still willing to talk to the United States after President Donald Trump cancelled a summit between the two countries, a decision Pyongyang described as "extremely regrettable"."The abrupt announcement of the cancellation of the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
North Korea still open to talks with US as Donald Trump threatens Kim Jong-un after scrapping summit

Trump cancels Singapore summit with Kim

U.S/ North Korea summit hanging in the balance

Donald Trump to discuss with Moon Jae-in how to keep North Korea talks on track 

Donald Trump blames China for North Korea’s threat to cancel face-to-face meeting

North Korean leader Kim visits China, meets President Xi

North Korea says US ruining detente atmosphere ahead of Trump summit with 'misleading' claims



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Win Free Tickets To PURE 2018 “White Fete”

Win Free Tickets To PURE 2018 “White Fete”

Carnival's newest & biggest cruise ship for Ocho Rios October

US Consulate & BUEI Host Free Film Festival

What We Share: Bermuda Day Booklet Released

US Consulate & BUEI Host Free Film Festival

Free film screenings from May to August

SPORTS more
Brother, sister capture Sagicor golf titles

Outdoor Hockey season flicks off tomorrow

SporTT settles $9M in debts

Premier Burt Meets With Mustafa Ingham

Windies announce squad for Sri Lanka series

Where Are They Now? Mummies With Tummies

Volleyball Teams Named For Tournament In US

POLITICS more
Brother, sister capture Sagicor golf titles

Delay in St Michael North East

Premier Joins Call With UK Prime Minister

Premier Joins Call With UK Prime Minister

Burt defiant in talks with May

Counting stations prepare for vote tally

Polls closed in Barbados general election

BUSINESS more
FID keeping financial system safe and sound — Williams

BFM shares jump 16.7

PartnerRe reports a 120m loss

Delegates Praise Bermuda Healthcare Forum

Moodys expects 1.5 growth for Bermuda

Bermuda Healthcare Forum to return in 2020

Moody’s Affirms Bermuda’s A2 Ratings

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
FID keeping financial system safe and sound — Williams

More cops at corporate area stop lights

Brother, sister capture Sagicor golf titles

Holness encourages Jamaicans to choose employment over crime

Temporary traffic changes around party headquarters tonight

Investigators identify Russian military unit in downing of flight MH17

Man killed, girlfriend injured in Gregory Park shooting

RELATED STORIES
North Korea still open to talks with US as Donald Trump threatens Kim Jong-un after scrapping summit

Trump cancels Singapore summit with Kim

U.S/ North Korea summit hanging in the balance

Donald Trump to discuss with Moon Jae-in how to keep North Korea talks on track 

Donald Trump blames China for North Korea’s threat to cancel face-to-face meeting

North Korean leader Kim visits China, meets President Xi

North Korea says US ruining detente atmosphere ahead of Trump summit with 'misleading' claims

RECENT COMMENTS
Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Road safety holiday warning
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Integrity commission takes no action, refuses comment on Asot scandal
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Womens charities call for transitional housing
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

RECENT COMMENTS
Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Road safety holiday warning
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Integrity commission takes no action, refuses comment on Asot scandal
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Womens charities call for transitional housing
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...