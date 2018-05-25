Kirsty Wark: I'll throw my hat in the ring for Dimbleby's Question Time job

Telegraph UK - Thursday, May 18, 2018

Kirsty Wark: I'll throw my hat in the ring for Dimbleby's Question Time job ALL SECTIONS More Kirsty Wark: I'll throw my hat in the ring for Dimbleby's Question Time job Kirsty Wark Credit: David Venni / Good Housekeeping 25 May 2018 12:01am He has shown little indication that he would like to...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Female BBC stars steal the limelight to demand action over gender pay

BBC stars must be forced to declare 'off the books' pay, says Tory MP

Newsnight's Kirsty Wark criticises BBC's gender pay gap saying 'something's got to give'

BBC Question Time audience member kicked off show by David Dimbleby is hard-line activist

Where can I watch the election results on TV and what time will coverage start?

Watch David Dimbleby's awkward live Eminem rap about Brexit

Jeremy Paxman admits he wants David Dimbleby's Question Time job - but he's not old enough yet 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Win Free Tickets To PURE 2018 “White Fete”

Win Free Tickets To PURE 2018 “White Fete”

Carnival's newest & biggest cruise ship for Ocho Rios October

US Consulate & BUEI Host Free Film Festival

What We Share: Bermuda Day Booklet Released

US Consulate & BUEI Host Free Film Festival

Free film screenings from May to August

SPORTS more
Premier Burt Meets With Mustafa Ingham

Windies announce squad for Sri Lanka series

Where Are They Now? Mummies With Tummies

Volleyball Teams Named For Tournament In US

Heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson granted posthumous pardon by Donald Trump

Bermuda aim to bounce back

Sinclair Packwood race wide open, says Williams

POLITICS more
Burt defiant in talks with May

Counting stations prepare for vote tally

Polls closed in Barbados general election

Polls closed in Barbados general election

Holness encourages Jamaicans to choose employment over crime

UPDATE: Chief electoral officer ordered to add names to electoral list

Mia optimistic on Polling Day

BUSINESS more
BFM shares jump 16.7

PartnerRe reports a 120m loss

Delegates Praise Bermuda Healthcare Forum

Moodys expects 1.5 growth for Bermuda

Bermuda Healthcare Forum to return in 2020

Moody’s Affirms Bermuda’s A2 Ratings

PwC Insurance Summit Set For November 1

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Holness encourages Jamaicans to choose employment over crime

Temporary traffic changes around party headquarters tonight

Investigators identify Russian military unit in downing of flight MH17

Man killed, girlfriend injured in Gregory Park shooting

Draft legislation to establish CREAD being finalized

Morgan Freeman apologises after sexual harassment claims

Yulia Skripal’s TV interview shows ‘one in a million’ recovery from nerve agent attack, says chemical weapons expert

RELATED STORIES
Female BBC stars steal the limelight to demand action over gender pay

BBC stars must be forced to declare 'off the books' pay, says Tory MP

Newsnight's Kirsty Wark criticises BBC's gender pay gap saying 'something's got to give'

BBC Question Time audience member kicked off show by David Dimbleby is hard-line activist

Where can I watch the election results on TV and what time will coverage start?

Watch David Dimbleby's awkward live Eminem rap about Brexit

Jeremy Paxman admits he wants David Dimbleby's Question Time job - but he's not old enough yet 

RECENT COMMENTS
Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Road safety holiday warning
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Integrity commission takes no action, refuses comment on Asot scandal
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Womens charities call for transitional housing
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

RECENT COMMENTS
Shuttle service available for Jazz ‘n Creole
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Moody’s disagrees with Imbert on deficit
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

BCB Announce Open Cricket Champions
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

StyleWeek hailed as success
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bank of Montserrat -Sale of Shares
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Bermuda Netball Summer League Results
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Taylors a firm to watch says IFLR
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Road safety holiday warning
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Integrity commission takes no action, refuses comment on Asot scandal
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...

Womens charities call for transitional housing
teresa: my husband has been cheating on me with my friend but i never knew , it was until i was suspicious that i had to contact Harry ( g mail add ; remotecyberhacker @ g mail . com ) who really helped...