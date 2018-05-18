Disabilities community happy with Labour Day focus

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, May 18, 2018

MEMBERS of the disabilities community, claiming that they have been neglected over the years, say they are thankful for this year's Labour Day projects, which saw the building of ramps at hospital and schools that will make life easier for them to gain access to these important facilities.read more

