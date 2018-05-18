Justice Minister outlines plans to improve court infrastructure

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, May 18, 2018

The government is to spend $846 million to build three new courtrooms, 15 judgeâs chambers and expand theÂ registry at the Court of Appeal in downtown Kingston as part of a wider plan to improveÂ the country's court infrastructure...read more

