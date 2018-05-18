Jamaica names new Ambassador-designate to Brazil

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, May 18, 2018

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith has named Sharon Miller as Ambassador-designate to Brazil. Â  Miller, who has 35 years of experience in the Jamaican Foreign Service, is currently the director of the Economic...read more

