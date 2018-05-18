BOJ reports 3.2% inflation rate for April 2018

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, May 18, 2018

Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) GovernorÂ Brian WynterÂ today disclosed that the country recorded a 3.2 per cent rate of inflation for April 2018, which he noted fell below the BOJâs target range of four to six per cent. Additionally, Wynter...read more

