Indian state on alert after bat-borne Nipah virus kills three people

Telegraph UK - Monday, May 18, 2018

India's health minister rushed medical experts to the state after a local politician reported that residents were panicking in Calicut. The team would "initiate required steps as warranted by the protocol for the disease", J.P. Nadda said on Twitter. The three who died included two siblings in...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Celebrated Japanese climber with one finger dies on eighth attempt to summit Everest

First baby in 12 years for remote Brazilian island where births are banned

China launches satellite for mission to explore far side of moon

Paragliding instructor died after encountering turbulence, inquest hears 

Only 'one per cent' of Japan’s biggest coral reef is in a healthy condition due to climate change

Reception fireworks above Frogmore House kicks off party

Royal fans reflect on wedding and predict future for newly weds



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Masterworks Representatives Get ‘Royal Invite’

Cops grab Tommy Lee in ATM

Dancehall royalty

'Curry Goat' for Ja, 'Champagne' for foreign

FLOW heats up downtown Kingston

Point Zero revs up career with viral hit

Romain Virgo dreams of 'grooving' in New York

SPORTS more
Dancehall royalty

Nine years to be a king - Bluugo, Safiyah eager to start post-Magnum careers

Bermuda Cricket Premier, First Division Results

Bermuda Cricket Premier, First Division Results

Almost 200 athletes seek asylum in Australia after Commonwealth Games

Sport Scoreboard, May 21, 2018

New equipment for BNAA

POLITICS more
Time for a fresh breeze to blow

Bermudians in faith trip to Israel

Alpha Beautillion Profile: Jermayne Dears

Obama stresses importance of values

Republican strengths turn out to be weaknesses

Five years on from the last election and having shed 35kg, twins despair as Venezuela crumbles on eve of new poll

Discrimination: It may well be necessary

BUSINESS more
Guy Carpenter promotes Rowntree Estis

Full nets for St Lucy folk

BDA CEO Steps Down, Takes Consultancy Role

DLP doubled Barbados' debt

Obama stresses importance of values

BII promotes fair opportunities for women

ILS market thrives amid growing competition

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Man stole perfume while drunk

Attorney to ask court to release Tommy Lee from police custody

Farmer on assault charges to see psychiatrist

It's hard work - female marijuana farmers talk about their crop

Couple charged in ammunition find

Lovell tried to flee from police

Drunk driver fell over twice

RELATED STORIES
Celebrated Japanese climber with one finger dies on eighth attempt to summit Everest

First baby in 12 years for remote Brazilian island where births are banned

China launches satellite for mission to explore far side of moon

Paragliding instructor died after encountering turbulence, inquest hears 

Only 'one per cent' of Japan’s biggest coral reef is in a healthy condition due to climate change

Reception fireworks above Frogmore House kicks off party

Royal fans reflect on wedding and predict future for newly weds

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
ROSEMARY: Si intenta atrapar a su cónyuge infiel en el acto, le recomiendo encarecidamente que se contacte con este hacker increíble que me ayudó a controlar el teléfono de mi esposo. Tengo...

Belize Deputy Prime Minister confirms his ‘arrest’ in the United States
Kristina.SELYBEYONCE.der: Trade share companies holier in Work in Business exchanges Zimbabwe woodcaptri Regations Minnigs industries Petrol.

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 18 2018
Kristina.SELYBEYONCE.der: Zimbabwe Minnigs industries Petrol filling Stations

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Intense Mas At BHW 2017 Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
grim: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with ETHICALHACKING618 at gmail dot com who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a hack has...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Launch
Pauline marois: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking, who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

Bermuda Heroes Weekend 2016 Launch Event
Yes, Jobert: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

BHW’s Cirque Du Soca J’Ouvert On June 18
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
ROSEMARY: Si intenta atrapar a su cónyuge infiel en el acto, le recomiendo encarecidamente que se contacte con este hacker increíble que me ayudó a controlar el teléfono de mi esposo. Tengo...

Belize Deputy Prime Minister confirms his ‘arrest’ in the United States
Kristina.SELYBEYONCE.der: Trade share companies holier in Work in Business exchanges Zimbabwe woodcaptri Regations Minnigs industries Petrol.

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 18 2018
Kristina.SELYBEYONCE.der: Zimbabwe Minnigs industries Petrol filling Stations

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Intense Mas At BHW 2017 Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
grim: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with ETHICALHACKING618 at gmail dot com who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a hack has...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Launch
Pauline marois: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking, who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

Bermuda Heroes Weekend 2016 Launch Event
Yes, Jobert: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

BHW’s Cirque Du Soca J’Ouvert On June 18
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...