British mother jailed in Iran for spying now faces fresh 'spreading propaganda' charge

Telegraph UK - Monday, May 18, 2018

21 May 2018 10:31am A British mother jailed in Iran after being convicted of spying has been told to expect another conviction after appearing in court over a new "invented" charge, her husband has said. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 39, who was arrested and jailed in 2016, appeared in court on...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Iran preparing fresh charge against jailed British mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, husband claims

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'sitting by the phone, hoping' for Christmas release

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'eligible for early release' in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe trial postponed after Boris Johnson holds talks with Iranian president

British charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces extra 16 years in Iranian jail

Amnesty International criticises Boris Johnson for lack of action over British mother held by Iran for a year

Iranian court 'upholds five year sentence' for jailed Briton Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
This Day in History — May 21

Fashionably late Fashion Block

Sadiki keeps it unplugged

Protoje's waves head to T&T

'Deadpool 2' stupidly somewhat satisfying

'Deadpool 2' stupidly somewhat satisfying

Dating tales make for laughter

SPORTS more
International Snooker Tournament Concludes

Meghan Markle to fight for feminism: New Duchess of Sussex given palace blessing to champion women's rights

Central's Best

T&T Under-20s fall to Costa Rica

Ramdin’s century spurs Central into final

Ramnaths win Scotia charity golf

Iron Man, Jumbie collide

POLITICS more
Five years on from the last election and having shed 35kg, twins despair as Venezuela crumbles on eve of new poll

Discrimination: It may well be necessary

Ramnaths win Scotia charity golf

From the pipeline to built by Labour

Maduro eyes re-election amid economic ruin in Venezuela

Waite wants unity

D K backs Jamaica's historically 'good' political leadership

BUSINESS more
Threat to Caribbean public sector

The UWI signs MoU with Sussex University

M&CC commences pre-independence clean-up

Gibson: BLP can’t fix economy

Falling US unemployment rate hides racial disparities

In Lagos, the 'Venice of Africa' fights for survival

Hurricanes cost Caribbean US$700 million

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Dozens of dogs stabbed and clubbed to death in village rabies slaughter in China

Weekend Reports, Photos, Videos, Links & More

South Korean women demand equal justice for internet sex crimes amid 'spy-cam porn epidemic'

12 killed in Mali market attack

T&T Under-20s fall to Costa Rica

Tobago set to dethrone PoS

Arab Israelis protest over Gaza killings

RELATED STORIES
Iran preparing fresh charge against jailed British mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, husband claims

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'sitting by the phone, hoping' for Christmas release

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'eligible for early release' in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe trial postponed after Boris Johnson holds talks with Iranian president

British charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces extra 16 years in Iranian jail

Amnesty International criticises Boris Johnson for lack of action over British mother held by Iran for a year

Iranian court 'upholds five year sentence' for jailed Briton Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
ROSEMARY: Si intenta atrapar a su cónyuge infiel en el acto, le recomiendo encarecidamente que se contacte con este hacker increíble que me ayudó a controlar el teléfono de mi esposo. Tengo...

Belize Deputy Prime Minister confirms his ‘arrest’ in the United States
Kristina.SELYBEYONCE.der: Trade share companies holier in Work in Business exchanges Zimbabwe woodcaptri Regations Minnigs industries Petrol.

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 18 2018
Kristina.SELYBEYONCE.der: Zimbabwe Minnigs industries Petrol filling Stations

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Intense Mas At BHW 2017 Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
grim: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with ETHICALHACKING618 at gmail dot com who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a hack has...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Launch
Pauline marois: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking, who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

Bermuda Heroes Weekend 2016 Launch Event
Yes, Jobert: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

BHW’s Cirque Du Soca J’Ouvert On June 18
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
ROSEMARY: Si intenta atrapar a su cónyuge infiel en el acto, le recomiendo encarecidamente que se contacte con este hacker increíble que me ayudó a controlar el teléfono de mi esposo. Tengo...

Belize Deputy Prime Minister confirms his ‘arrest’ in the United States
Kristina.SELYBEYONCE.der: Trade share companies holier in Work in Business exchanges Zimbabwe woodcaptri Regations Minnigs industries Petrol.

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 18 2018
Kristina.SELYBEYONCE.der: Zimbabwe Minnigs industries Petrol filling Stations

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Intense Mas At BHW 2017 Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
grim: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with ETHICALHACKING618 at gmail dot com who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a hack has...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Launch
Pauline marois: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking, who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

Bermuda Heroes Weekend 2016 Launch Event
Yes, Jobert: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

BHW’s Cirque Du Soca J’Ouvert On June 18
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...