Farmers urged to maximise the use of technology

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, May 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw is urging farmers to embrace the use technology to produce high quality crops and to protect the environment.Speaking at a graduation ceremony held recently at the University of the West...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Gov't addressing impediments to medical marijuana industry

Shaw says $800 million allocated

Shaw commends farmers for 'hard work'

Shaw wants agri sector to push economic growth

Shaw wants partnership with JAS, Coconut Board

$47 million to enhance resilience of coastal areas

Agriculture Ministry installs automated weather stations



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Spirit To Participate In US Memorial Day Festival

Spirit heads off for Philadelphia

Copyright laws protect short phrases too - Flourgon's lawyers out for a fight

The Music Diaries | The blind genius - Stevie Wonder

From the root: 'Cool Runnings' with Errol Dunkley

Don't wait until it's too late - Life insurance for entertainers

Story of the Song | 'Movie Star' an independence hit for Dunkley

SPORTS more
Photos & Video: Bermuda Powerboat Racing

Bermuda Softball Season Week #6 Results

New Equipment For Track & Field Athletes

New Equipment For Track & Field Athletes

Sri Lanka/West Indies series in danger of losing a Test

Titleholders Mumbai Indians crash out of IPL, despite Lewis' 48

BSSF Senior School Girls Badminton Results

POLITICS more
Basil Waite to represent PNP in St Elizabeth NE

Former PM Patterson to deliver trade union institute's inaugural distinguished lecture

Waite wins PNP NE St Elizabeth run-off

Barbados calls it quits on the Caribbean Court of Justice

Fisher cries foul, cites intimidation at PNP NE St Elizabeth run-off

Contest for St Elizabeth NE standard bearer going 'smoothly' — PNP

Trump 'demands' probe of alleged spying on his campaign

BUSINESS more
Falling US unemployment rate hides racial disparities

In Lagos, the 'Venice of Africa' fights for survival

Hurricanes cost Caribbean US$700 million

From chicken to condoms, marketers cash in on royal wedding

Gardening — May 20

Why was my ATM card withheld?

Peso crisis highlights fragility of Argentina's economy

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Texans turn to God as school rocked by latest shooting

Ministry of Justice to receive two additional mobile legal clinics

Man Arrested After Altercation On Front Street

Pope 'says it is ok to be gay' says Chilean clerical abuse victim after Vatican audience

Arrests after Front Street brawls

Two Men Arrested After Fight On Front Street

Muslim beaten to death in India for allegedly killing cow

RELATED STORIES
Gov't addressing impediments to medical marijuana industry

Shaw says $800 million allocated

Shaw commends farmers for 'hard work'

Shaw wants agri sector to push economic growth

Shaw wants partnership with JAS, Coconut Board

$47 million to enhance resilience of coastal areas

Agriculture Ministry installs automated weather stations

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
ROSEMARY: Si intenta atrapar a su cónyuge infiel en el acto, le recomiendo encarecidamente que se contacte con este hacker increíble que me ayudó a controlar el teléfono de mi esposo. Tengo...

Belize Deputy Prime Minister confirms his ‘arrest’ in the United States
Kristina.SELYBEYONCE.der: Trade share companies holier in Work in Business exchanges Zimbabwe woodcaptri Regations Minnigs industries Petrol.

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 18 2018
Kristina.SELYBEYONCE.der: Zimbabwe Minnigs industries Petrol filling Stations

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Intense Mas At BHW 2017 Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
grim: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with ETHICALHACKING618 at gmail dot com who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a hack has...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Launch
Pauline marois: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking, who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

Bermuda Heroes Weekend 2016 Launch Event
Yes, Jobert: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

BHW’s Cirque Du Soca J’Ouvert On June 18
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
ROSEMARY: Si intenta atrapar a su cónyuge infiel en el acto, le recomiendo encarecidamente que se contacte con este hacker increíble que me ayudó a controlar el teléfono de mi esposo. Tengo...

Belize Deputy Prime Minister confirms his ‘arrest’ in the United States
Kristina.SELYBEYONCE.der: Trade share companies holier in Work in Business exchanges Zimbabwe woodcaptri Regations Minnigs industries Petrol.

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 18 2018
Kristina.SELYBEYONCE.der: Zimbabwe Minnigs industries Petrol filling Stations

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Intense Mas At BHW 2017 Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
grim: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with ETHICALHACKING618 at gmail dot com who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a hack has...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Launch
Pauline marois: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking, who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

Bermuda Heroes Weekend 2016 Launch Event
Yes, Jobert: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

BHW’s Cirque Du Soca J’Ouvert On June 18
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...