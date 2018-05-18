Agriculture minister refutes claims of land giveaway

Antigua Observer - Sunday, May 18, 2018

The Agriculture Minister Dean Jonas is puzzled by the controversy thatâs being stirred up around a pending agricultural project with a Chinese firm. The draft document speaks of the Chinese getting two thousand acres of land in Barbuda and the same quantity in Antigua. Itâs this...read more

