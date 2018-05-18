Mayers brothers ready for King Of The Hill, Sol Rally

Nation News - Saturday, May 18, 2018

The Mayers brothers, Roger and Barry, say they are ready to make their mark on the forthcoming King Of The Hill and Sol Rally Barbados. The season has already kicked off with the Carters Warm Up Stages...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
McChlery, Goddard better prepared

Rally stars ready to rock

38 for 10-stage rally

Mayers: I’ll be back

Mayers brothers back

Watson takes two-wheel title

95-car field for SOL Rally



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ras Bogle ready with new releases

Jameik King heads for the UK

Kastick drums up Tessanne, Honorebel collaboration

Magnum Xplosion heads to Trinidad and Tobago

Jahunique aims to inspire with new single

Agent Sasco for Guardian 5K after-race lyme

'Turn your Lights Down Low' - Harry and Meghan could do first dance to Marley song

SPORTS more
'Pepe' pays up after wounding charge

Harry and Meghan marry in emotional wedding

Butterfield Will Not Run In Bermuda Day Race

National Swimming Championships Continues

Butterfield Will Not Run In Bermuda Day Race

Sport Scoreboard, May 19, 2018

Field hockey spoils shared

POLITICS more
Statement by PM Skerrit on Cuba plane crash

British-based academic and FBI informant 'approached Trump campaign advisers about Russia ties before election'

Weir: No honour from the Dems

Tabor says time for Asot to call it quits

Belize Deputy Prime Minister confirms his ‘arrest’ in the United States

EDITORIAL: The PM’s take on de-risking

Reviving the love of reading in your children

BUSINESS more
Shipping Schedule: Week Starting May 19

Save for a house or take out a mortgage?

College brings financial challenges

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 18 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 18 2018

Kingston Bookshop hosts Reading Day

China investment important to T&T

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Man fined for taking 'Chinese' boots

Cuba mourns after 107 killed in airliner crash

Man injured in St James shooting

Police name two injured in accident

District ‘E’ Police phone lines out of service

Front Street attack video spreads online

Dunkleys truck should not have been on road

RELATED STORIES
McChlery, Goddard better prepared

Rally stars ready to rock

38 for 10-stage rally

Mayers: I’ll be back

Mayers brothers back

Watson takes two-wheel title

95-car field for SOL Rally

RECENT COMMENTS
Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Intense Mas At BHW 2017 Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
grim: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with ETHICALHACKING618 at gmail dot com who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a hack has...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Launch
Pauline marois: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking, who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

Bermuda Heroes Weekend 2016 Launch Event
Yes, Jobert: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

BHW’s Cirque Du Soca J’Ouvert On June 18
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

'We continue': Catalan minister defies Madrid by returning to work as Spain imposes direct rule
Pauline marois: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Watch: Police enter Catalan government buildings after dissolution of Parliament
Jobert abma: I am Jobert abma a professional hacker and the Co-founder of the HackerOne. together with my team of elite hackers, we bring hacking a step closer to you. We operate as a group of the best hackers...

Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
grim: i was in need of a hacker to help me catch my cheating spouse then i went online and found this hacker ETHICALHACKING618@GMAIL.COM who helped me hack into my spouse phone without my spouse finding...

RECENT COMMENTS
Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Intense Mas At BHW 2017 Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
grim: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with ETHICALHACKING618 at gmail dot com who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a hack has...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Launch
Pauline marois: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking, who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

Bermuda Heroes Weekend 2016 Launch Event
Yes, Jobert: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

BHW’s Cirque Du Soca J’Ouvert On June 18
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

'We continue': Catalan minister defies Madrid by returning to work as Spain imposes direct rule
Pauline marois: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Watch: Police enter Catalan government buildings after dissolution of Parliament
Jobert abma: I am Jobert abma a professional hacker and the Co-founder of the HackerOne. together with my team of elite hackers, we bring hacking a step closer to you. We operate as a group of the best hackers...

Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
grim: i was in need of a hacker to help me catch my cheating spouse then i went online and found this hacker ETHICALHACKING618@GMAIL.COM who helped me hack into my spouse phone without my spouse finding...