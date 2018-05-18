Guyana defends contract with US-oil giant

Antigua Observer - Saturday, May 18, 2018

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, May 18, CMC â The Guyana government Friday defended its decision to delay the release of oil blocks given to the US-based oil giant, ExxonMobil in its concession offshore Guyana, saying it did so in the interest of national security.read more

