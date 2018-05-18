King of pop Michael Jackson to get street name in Detroit

Friday, May 18, 2018

CHICAGO, United States (AFP) â The king of pop will be honoured in Motown with a street named Michael Jackson Avenue, officials announced on Thursday in Detroit.ÃÂ  ÃÂ The city, which has a rich history of nurturing American musical talent, will rename a portion of its Randolph...read more

