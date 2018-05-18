Injured tourist flown overseas for treatment

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, May 18, 2018

A woman tourist injured after her rental scooter hit a wall and threw her into the sea 15 below has been airlifted overseas for treatment. The 44-year-old from South Carolina was admitted to the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital and was said to be stable in intensive care on Tuesday. The...read more

