A little warning before road closures would be nice

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, May 18, 2018

Dear Sir,I am writing to express my extreme displeasure at the seemly arbitrary manner in which roads leading into the City are closed. I realise that closures are a necessary fact of life, but they could be made less irritating to the travelling public with a little forethought and planning....read more

0
RELATED STORIES
In the dark for almost a year on Harrington Sound

Wine duty critic has little idea of industrys history

Wedcos closure of last gazebo in Dockyard a typical show of incompetence

We must reduce pollution on our roads

Lets fix hole under road leading to dock

Step back before its too late

Preferential coverage?



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
CSI Boss celebrates

Popcaan Forever

Kontraband is a must-have

StyleWeek starts today

Joe keeps Capleton on Sumfest

GFF partners with Guyana Carnival for Lady Jags CONCACAF Qualifiers

Stability returns after turbulent fortnight

SPORTS more
How to root out corruption in NCAA basketball

Warwick Academy Win Badminton Tournament

Warwick Academy Win Badminton Tournament

Inline Ball Hockey: Tuckers, Southampton Win

Inline Ball Hockey: Tuckers, Southampton Win

Terceira & Lopes Compete In The Netherlands

Windies, Bangladesh to face off in Florida T20s

POLITICS more
Bermuda plans to celebrate universal adult suffrage

OBAs methods for recoverymore hopeless than hopeful

Alpha Beautillion Profile: Antoine Jones

Antigua & Barbuda Minister Asot Resigns

Will Mexico's economy tank if leftist wins vote?

How once-mighty Venezuelan economy collapsed

What should happen when this IMF agreement ends?

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 15 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 15 2018

Arch Name François Morin Executive VP & CFO

A Royal Romance...The Countdown Is Own

In DR Congo, home-grown digital entrepreneurs defy odds

Bangladesh bourse sells stake to China, rejects India bid

Ganja growers diversify with hemp amid CBD boom

TECH more
Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

CRIME more
Four men with samurai swords shot dead after Isil-claimed attack on Indonesia police station

Police – decrease in crime, increase in traffic accidents and fires

Rodney – despite scandals, police committed to fighting crime

Police investigate death threats against suspended top cop

Cat burglar who climbs to fourth-floor windows of wealthy family homes could be scaffolder, police believe

Ganja growers diversify with hemp amid CBD boom

Israel faces diplomatic fallout

RELATED STORIES
In the dark for almost a year on Harrington Sound

Wine duty critic has little idea of industrys history

Wedcos closure of last gazebo in Dockyard a typical show of incompetence

We must reduce pollution on our roads

Lets fix hole under road leading to dock

Step back before its too late

Preferential coverage?

RECENT COMMENTS
Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Intense Mas At BHW 2017 Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
grim: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with ETHICALHACKING618 at gmail dot com who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a hack has...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Launch
Pauline marois: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking, who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

Bermuda Heroes Weekend 2016 Launch Event
Yes, Jobert: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

BHW’s Cirque Du Soca J’Ouvert On June 18
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

'We continue': Catalan minister defies Madrid by returning to work as Spain imposes direct rule
Pauline marois: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Watch: Police enter Catalan government buildings after dissolution of Parliament
Jobert abma: I am Jobert abma a professional hacker and the Co-founder of the HackerOne. together with my team of elite hackers, we bring hacking a step closer to you. We operate as a group of the best hackers...

Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
grim: i was in need of a hacker to help me catch my cheating spouse then i went online and found this hacker ETHICALHACKING618@GMAIL.COM who helped me hack into my spouse phone without my spouse finding...

RECENT COMMENTS
Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Intense Mas At BHW 2017 Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Band Launch
grim: confront your cheating spouse with evidence,i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (ethicalhacking618@gmail.com)...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
grim: I never knew i could get information's of my wife until i came in contact with ETHICALHACKING618 at gmail dot com who helped me hack into my wife phone with out my wife knowing such a hack has...

Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Launch
Pauline marois: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking, who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

Bermuda Heroes Weekend 2016 Launch Event
Yes, Jobert: Here is a pro when it comes to hacking who has the solution to all your hacking issues. He goes by the name Jobert abma. The founder of the HackerOne group. I met him on quora through a persons...

BHW’s Cirque Du Soca J’Ouvert On June 18
Lisa Adams: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

'We continue': Catalan minister defies Madrid by returning to work as Spain imposes direct rule
Pauline marois: I thought this whole hacking thing was a prank and some sort of way for this so-called scammers to get money from people until my best friend gave me the contact info of a genius and yes I said...

Watch: Police enter Catalan government buildings after dissolution of Parliament
Jobert abma: I am Jobert abma a professional hacker and the Co-founder of the HackerOne. together with my team of elite hackers, we bring hacking a step closer to you. We operate as a group of the best hackers...

Costa Rica, Nicaragua touch down today
grim: i was in need of a hacker to help me catch my cheating spouse then i went online and found this hacker ETHICALHACKING618@GMAIL.COM who helped me hack into my spouse phone without my spouse finding...