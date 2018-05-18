CARICOM trade ministers meet today on CSME, UK’s exit of EU

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, May 18, 2018

Future trade relations with the United Kingdom after that country leaves the European Union (EU) will be among matters discussed when Caribbean Community (CARICOM) trade and economic development ministers meet today. The Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat said that the two-day 46th meeting of...read more

